"You better watch out, you better not cry..."

It's one of the most famous Christmas songs of all time, even if does make Father Christmas sound like a horror movie villain in the lyrics.

But who wrote it and where did it come from? Here are all the fascinating facts:

Who wrote 'Santa Claus is Comin' to Town'? It was written by John Frederick Coots and Haven Gillespie. Gillespie was a prolific songwriter, and wrote the lyrics of the song, while Coots wrote the music.

The Story of... 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' In 1934, when Gillespie brought Coots the lyrics, Coots came up with the main melody in just ten minutes. Coots then took the song to his publisher, Leo Feist Inc, who liked it but thought it was "a kids' song" and didn't expect much success. Gillespie also wrote 'You Go To my Head' among many others, and died in 1975, aged 87. Coots composed over a dozen Broadway shows, and passed away in 1985, also aged 87.

Who recorded it first? Coots offered the song to American entertainment giant Eddie Cantor, who used it on his radio show in November 1934, and it became an instant hit. The morning after the radio show, there were orders for 100,000 copies of sheet music and by Christmas, sales had passed 400,000. The earliest known recorded version of the song was by banjoist Harry Reser on October 24, 1934, featuring Tom Stacks on vocals. The song was also recorded in 1935 by Tommy Dorsey & His Orchestra, with vocals by Cliff Weston and Edythe Wright.