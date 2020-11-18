Who is Parson Brown from 'Winter Wonderland' – and is it a real person?

18 November 2020, 16:13

Winter Wonderland
Picture: Getty Images

By Sofia Rizzi

We all sing the cheery tune at Christmas, but do we actually know what we're singing about? Turns out Parson Brown has more meaning behind it than we thought.

Originally sung by Richard Himber, 'Winter Wonderland' has become a classic Christmas song covered by over 200 different artists, including Frank Sinatra, Michael Bublé, Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga and Bing Crosby.

'Winter Wonderland' song history: Who wrote it?

The song was written in 1934 by Felix Bernard and lyricist Richard B Smith. It tells the story of a snowy scene filled with sleigh bells, snowmen and crackling wood fires.

Smith was reportedly inspired to write the song after seeing Honesdale's Central Park covered in snow. Smith had written the lyrics while being treated for tuberculosis.

The song was originally recorded by Richard Himber and his Hotel Ritz-Carlton Orchestra in 1934, with Joey Nash on vocals:

Due to its seasonal theme, it is often regarded as a Christmas song in the Northern Hemisphere, though Christmas itself is never actually mentioned in the lyrics.

Read more: Who wrote 'Santa Claus is Comin' to Town' and other facts

However, there is one line of the original lyrics that isn't very clear for the average 2018 listener:

'In the meadow we can build a snowman, and pretend that he is Parson Brown'

The following lyrics are:
'He'll say, Are you married?
We'll say, No man
But you can do the job
When you're in town.'

What is a Parson and was Parson Brown a real person?

Collins dictionary defines a Parson as 'a priest in the Church of England with responsibility for a small local area', which explains the lyrics about tying the knot.

However, Parson Brown wasn't actually a real person – not that we know of, anyway.

There was no prevalent Parson Brown during the 20th century, so for now we'll assume that the lyricist decided on a name that fitted in with the lyrics.

So, there isn't a huge mystery behind the lyrics – more like some dated language that could do with a re-vamp.

In fact, some versions of the song have changed the lyrics to 'In the meadow we can build a snowman, and pretend that he's a circus clown'.

More Christmas news

See more More Christmas news

Michael Bolton has released a new Christmas song

Michael Bolton has released a new Christmas song, and it's utterly gorgeous as expected

Music

Wham's 'Last Christmas' has been covered by Mary J Blige

Mary J Blige releases a smooth R&B cover of Wham's 'Last Christmas' - listen now
The John Lewis Christmas advert 2020

John Lewis unveils its Christmas advert for 2020, asking to 'Give a Little Love'
John Lewis ads

All the John Lewis Christmas adverts ranked from worst to best
McDonald's 2020 Christmas advert

The 2020 McDonald's Christmas advert is a tearjerker and features an '80s pop classic
Slade, Shakin' Stevens and East 17

Christmas number ones: Every single UK Christmas chart topper since 1952
Smooth Christmas

Smooth Christmas 2020: Here's how to listen online

Bananarama interview

Bananarama interview: Keren and Sara recall George Michael friendship, Band Aid's lack of women and lifelong friendship

Music

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square film on Netflix: Everything you need to know

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton announces 'A Holly Dolly Christmas' album for October 2020 release

Dolly Parton announces 'A Holly Dolly Christmas' album for October 2020 release

Dolly Parton

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Barry Gibb and Maurice Gibb's daughter singing her father's favourite Bee Gees song 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart', is a moment they'll treasure forever.

Barry Gibb inviting Maurice's daughter on stage for duet of 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart' is so moving
Christmas songs

The 30 best Christmas songs of all time

It's not everyday you get a line-up of an era's legends all on one stage, but that's exactly what happened one cold January day in 1979. Pictured (L to R) Barry Gibb, Olivia Newton-John, Andy Gibb, Rod Stewart

The day ABBA, Bee Gees, Olivia Newton-John, Rod Stewart and Andy Gibb sang a staggering medley
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?