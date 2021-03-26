The Jacksons release powerful new version of ‘Can You Feel It’ with MLK and Obama speeches

Portrait Of The Jacksons. Picture: Getty

By Cloe Lee

The Jacksons' iconic disco track 'Can You Feel It' has had a revamp, having been remixed as part of an expansion of their albums.

‘Can You Feel It’, originally written by brothers Michael Jackson and Jackie Jackson, has been updated to include excerpts from speeches by Martin Luther King and Barack Obama.

Listen to the new version below:

Producer Greg Curtis has added recordings of the two famous speeches on top of the iconic track. A thundering drum line kicks off the song, dispersed between recordings from the late Martin Luther King’s 1968 'The Drum Major Instinct' sermon.

The mix is introduced with King powerfully declaring: “Free at last, Free at last; Thank God Almighty, Free at last.”

The recording also features clips from former President Barack Obama’s first inauguration speech, which can be heard alongside the crowd’s prevailing cheers.

1977 Portrait of The Jacksons. Picture: Getty

Can You Feel It video. Picture: Epic/YouTube

'Can You Feel It' was initially released as a single in 1981 and reached number six in the UK charts.

The Jacksons, formerly named The Jackson 5 when signed to Motown Records, have released the remix as part of a long-term album expansion project.

As part of this, a number of their albums have been revised and updated with additional bonus tracks for fans to enjoy.

'Can You Feel It' features on the Triumph album, which is set to be released in April, alongside albums Victory and 2300 Jackson Street.

The Jacksons pictured in 1972 as The Jackson 5. Picture: Getty

This follows on from the release of the expanded digital editions of another three albums; 1977’s self-titled LP The Jacksons, which was their first studio album recorded with youngest brother Randy, 1977's Goin' Places and 1978's Destiny.

Each release includes the original album in its entirety, plus additional bonus tracks and remixes.