The Jacksons release powerful new version of ‘Can You Feel It’ with MLK and Obama speeches

26 March 2021, 12:21 | Updated: 26 March 2021, 12:25

Portrait Of The Jacksons
Portrait Of The Jacksons. Picture: Getty

By Cloe Lee

The Jacksons' iconic disco track 'Can You Feel It' has had a revamp, having been remixed as part of an expansion of their albums.

‘Can You Feel It’, originally written by brothers Michael Jackson and Jackie Jackson, has been updated to include excerpts from speeches by Martin Luther King and Barack Obama.

Listen to the new version below:

Producer Greg Curtis has added recordings of the two famous speeches on top of the iconic track. A thundering drum line kicks off the song, dispersed between recordings from the late Martin Luther King’s 1968 'The Drum Major Instinct' sermon.

The mix is introduced with King powerfully declaring: “Free at last, Free at last; Thank God Almighty, Free at last.”

The recording also features clips from former President Barack Obama’s first inauguration speech, which can be heard alongside the crowd’s prevailing cheers.

See More: Remembering the time Cher performed a hilarious medley with the Jackson 5

1977 Portrait of The Jacksons
1977 Portrait of The Jacksons. Picture: Getty
Can You Feel It video
Can You Feel It video. Picture: Epic/YouTube

'Can You Feel It' was initially released as a single in 1981 and reached number six in the UK charts.

The Jacksons, formerly named The Jackson 5 when signed to Motown Records, have released the remix as part of a long-term album expansion project.

As part of this, a number of their albums have been revised and updated with additional bonus tracks for fans to enjoy.

See More: Michael Jackson's son Prince gives rare interview about growing up with his famous father

'Can You Feel It' features on the Triumph album, which is set to be released in April, alongside albums Victory and 2300 Jackson Street.

The Jacksons pictured in 1972 as The Jackson 5
The Jacksons pictured in 1972 as The Jackson 5. Picture: Getty

This follows on from the release of the expanded digital editions of another three albums; 1977’s self-titled LP The Jacksons, which was their first studio album recorded with youngest brother Randy, 1977's Goin' Places and 1978's Destiny.

Each release includes the original album in its entirety, plus additional bonus tracks and remixes.

More from Michael Jackson

See more More from Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson

The top 30 best Michael Jackson songs ever, ranked in order of greatness

Features

Michael Jackson in 1996

Michael Jackson facts: Singer's wife, kids, age, albums, net worth and more revealed
Michael Jackson's oldest son, Michael 'Prince' Joseph Jackson, Jr. has given a rare interview about growing up with his famous father.

Michael Jackson's son Prince gives rare interview about growing up with his famous father
Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe

Who was Michael Jackson's wife Debbie Rowe?

Paris Jackson is the daughter of singer Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson's debut album is fantastic

Music

The video sees Celine Dion giving a breathtaking performance in 1996 as none other than the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson, looks on from the front row of the audience.

Michael Jackson watching Celine Dion perform 'Because You Loved Me' in 1996 is so powerful

Celine Dion

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Beatles

Aretha Franklin was appearing on VH1 Divas Live when she announced that she was inviting guest Mariah Carey on stage with 'no rehearsal'.

When Aretha Franklin and Mariah Carey sang a duet of 'Chain of Fools' and blew the roof

Aretha Franklin

Taylor Swift releases brand new song 'You All Over Me' with Maren Morris

Taylor Swift releases excellent brand new song 'You All Over Me' with Maren Morris

Country

Bruno Mars was interviewed by Jonathan Ross in 1989 as the world's youngest Elvis Presley impersonator.

4-year-old Bruno Mars was the world's youngest Elvis Presley impersonator and he was astounding

Bruno Mars

Queen's six-minute masterpiece 'Bohemian Rhapsody' is one of the most famous songs of all time and sold more than one million copies in 1975 alone.

The Story of... 'Bohemian Rhapsody' by Queen

The Story of...