Frosty the Snowman: Story, lyrics, covers and more explained

2 December 2024, 13:55
The popular Christmas song was first recorded in 1950.
‘Frosty the Snowman’ is a Christmas classic played at Christmas time at many a festive party.
But do you know who sang the first edition of the song, or when the animated film based on its story was first aired on TV?
Read on to find out all you need to know about ‘Frosty the Snowman’...
The Ronettes - Frosty The Snowman (Official Audio)
‘Frosty the Snowman’ was written by American musician Walter ‘Jack’ Rollins and songwriter Steve Nelson.
‘Frosty the Snowman’ is such a popular Christmas song, it has been recorded by lots of artists over the years.
The festive hit was first sung by Gene Autry and the Cass County Boys, and released in 1950.
Comedian, singer and pianist Jimmy Durante also released a rendition of the song that year, as did Nat King Cole, Roy Rogers, and Guy Lombardo.
Frosty The Snowman
Through the years, artists including The Ronettes, The Jackson 5, The Beach Boys, Ella Fitzgerald, and Michael Bublé have all also recorded well-known renditions of the sweet festive tune.
Yes, in 1969 CBS made-for-TV animation featuring a character called Frosty the Snowman.
The film is based on the song’s story, and features a snowman called Frosty magically being brought alive and making friends with some children on Christmas Eve.
Believing he will melt unless he manages to get to the North Pole, the children and Frosty go on an adventure to try and get Frosty there before it’s too late.
The made-for-TV film first aired on December 7, is 25 minutes long, and regularly appears on TV again at Christmas time.
Jimmy Durante narrated the film, in reference to his early recording of the song.
The film was animated by the Japanese studio Mushi Production.
The lyrics of ‘Frosty the Snowman’ describe a snowman whose name is Frosty.
The song tells the story of how children bring Frosty to life and play with him, until one day when it’s sunny he waves goodbye to them saying he’ll be “back again someday.”
As the song has been covered by several artists over the years, the lyrics can vary a little depending on the recording, but below are the verses of the Gene Autry version.
Frosty the snowman / Was a jolly happy soul
With a corncob pipe and a button nose / And two eyes made out of coal
Frosty the snowman / made the children laugh and play
And were they surprised when before their eyes / He came to life one day
There must have been some magic in / That old silk hat they found
For when they placed it on his head / He began to dance around
Oh, Frosty the snowman / Was alive as he could be
And the children say he could laugh and play / Just the same as you and me
Frosty the snowman / Knew the sun was hot that day
So he said “Let’s run and we'll have fun / Before I melt away.”
So down to the village / With a broomstick in his hand
Running here and there, all around the square / Saying “Catch me if you can!”
He led them down the streets of town / Right to the traffic cop
And he only paused a moment / When they heard him holler “Stop!”
For Frosty the snowman / Had to hurry on his way
But he waved goodbye saying “Don’t you cry / I’ll be back again, someday.”
Thumpitty tump thump, thumpitty tump thump / Look at Frosty go
Thumpitty tump thump, thumpitty tump thump / Over the hills of snow