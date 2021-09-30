Who is new 'Bond girl' Ana De Armas? No Time To Die star's age, boyfriend and career revealed

30 September 2021, 15:22

Ana De Armas is joining James Bond 25
Ana De Armas is joining James Bond 25. Picture: Getty

Ana De Armas is among the cast of new James Bond film No Time To Die alongside the likes of Daniel Craig and Rami Malek.

The 33-year-old actress was a relative unknown in Hollywood a couple of years ago, but has now risen to be one of the most exciting actors in the world.

Read on to find out more about Ana De Armas...

  1. Who is Ana De Armas and how old is she?

    Ana De Armas is a Cuban-Spanish actress who made her acting debut in 2006 in Spanish film Una rosa de Francia.

    Ana was born in Havana, Cuba on April 30, 1988, and attended the National Theatre School of Cube aged 12. She celebrated her 33rd birthday in 2021.

  2. What films has Ana de Armas been in?

    Ana de Armas started working in her first Hollywood films in 2015, starring in Knock Knock with Keanu Reeves, and later starred in War Dogs and Blade Runner 2049.

    2017's Blade Runner 2049 is seen as Ana's breakout role.

    this is what I love the most! 🦋🌸

    She starred in the film opposite Ryan Gosling playing the role of Joi, a holographic computer programme.

    Ana won plaudits for one of the leading roles in the murder mystery drama Knives Out, which featured a star-studded cast including her future Bond castmate Daniel Craig.

  3. Does Ana de Armas have a boyfriend?

    Ana and Ben Affleck in early 2020
    Ana and Ben Affleck in early 2020. Picture: Getty

    Ana de Armas was previously married to fellow actor Marc Clotet from 2011 to 2013.

    She was briefly engaged to American talent agent Franklin Latt during a relationship from 2015 to 2016.

    Ana also began dating actor Ben Affleck in early 2020, after meeting on the set of Deep Water. However, they broke up in January 2021.

