Who is No Time To Die actor Billy Magnussen? Age, career and girlfriend revealed

30 September 2021, 15:25
Billy Magnussen is among the cast of No Time To Die alongside Daniel Craig and Rami Malek.
But who is the new James Bond actor joining Daniel, Lashana Lynch and Ana De Armas for the new Ian Fleming movie?
Read on to find out about Billy's age, where he's from, his career before Bond and if he has a girlfriend...
Billy Magnussen is an American actor who was born on April 20, 1985 in Woodhaven, Queens, New York. He celebrated his 36th birthday in 2021.
He lived in Queens until he was 10, when he moved with his family to Cumming, Georgia.
CONFIRMED Billy Magnussen (@BillyMagnussen) has joined the cast of #Bond25 pic.twitter.com/i5i5o4IPpU— James Bond (@007) April 25, 2019
Billy attended South Forsyth High School graduated in 2003 and later graduated from North Carolina School of Arts where he found his love of stage and screen.
Aside from acting, Billy also plays guitar in the band Reserved for Rondee, based in New York City.
Billy's career started on the stage, with roles in Broadway productions in New York City.
His stage debut was in 2007 starring opposite Rosie Perez in The Ritz and he went on to star with Sigourney Weaver in Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike in 2012.
His film career started in 2010 when he acted in Happy Feet with Demi Moore and after some small movie roles in Twelve and World War I film The Lost Valentine, Billy landed his breakout role as Rapunzel's prince in the 2014 film Into The Woods.
The star has also played guest-roles on Boardwalk Empire and in 2017 it was announced that Billy would in Disney's live-action movie of Aladdin, playing Prince Anders.
More recently, he played a young Paulie Gualtieri in the Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark.
Billy's girlfriend is American actress and singer Meghann Fahy.
Meghann has starred in TV series The Bold Type and daytime soap One Life To Live.
The couple were first spotted in November 2017 and regularly post picture of themselves to fans on social media.