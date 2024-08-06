James Bond: Who is the odds-on favourite to sing the next 007 theme?

6 August 2024, 13:42

Let's look at who is currently in the running to sing the next James Bond theme.
Let's look at who is currently in the running to sing the next James Bond theme. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

They're arguably the most famous soundtracks in film history.

Many a celebrity pounce at the chance to create their own James Bond theme song, no matter the level of their fame.

The likes of Madonna, Sir Paul McCartney, Adele, Tina Turner, Dame Shirley Bassey, Carly Simon, A-Ha, Sheryl Crow, Sheena Easton, Duran Duran, Tom Jones, Gladys Knight, and most recently Billie Eilish have all offered up their unique contributions on soundtracking a film in the 007 series.

There's been many an artist whose contributions were rejected too, such as Blondie, Johnny Cash, Radiohead, Pet Shop Boys, and yep, even Shirley Bassey was palmed off on one occasion.

But as the long wait to succeed Daniel Craig as the next leading man to don the tuxedo rolls on, so does the rumour mill around who will sing the next theme.

Whilst Aaron Taylor-Johnson currently holds pole position as the bookies' next Bond, the race to sing the film franchise's next theme song is also hotting up.

For the most recent two films, producers have plumped for more contemporary voices, with Sam Smith taking on 'The Writing's On The Wall' for Spectre and Billie Eilish singing 'No Time To Die' for the film of the same name.

So, who is currently in the running? Let's look at the odds on who it might be:

  1. Dua Lipa

    Dua Lipa in 2024. (Photo by Pedro Gomes/Redferns)
    Dua Lipa in 2024. (Photo by Pedro Gomes/Redferns). Picture: Getty

    Odds: 6/4

    As it stands, Dua Lipa sits as the current favourite to take on the next Bond theme.

    If she gets the job, it'll cap off a landmark year for the pop star who recently headlined Glastonbury Festival.

    Not only is she expected to take on the theme, but it's rumoured that she might also secure a role as a 'Bond girl' too.

    Entertainment expert James Leyfield for gambing.com commented: "Dua Lipa is among the frontrunners to be the next Bond Girl, and it’s thought she could provide a two-for-one deal for savvy Bond bosses."

  2. Sabrina Carpenter

    Sabrina Carpenter in 2024. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)
    Sabrina Carpenter in 2024. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

    Odds: 2/1

    Despite only breaking through to the charts with recent singles 'Espresso' and 'Please Please Please', Sabrina Carpenter has had a longer pop career than her 25 years suggest.

    Given her pristine image and young audience, this might be an unlikely appointment.

    But if the film's producers were looking for a singer to act too, Carpenter has plenty of experience being a Disney Channel alumni.

  3. Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga on stage in 2022. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)
    Lady Gaga on stage in 2022. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation). Picture: Getty

    Odds: 5/2

    Lady Gaga has certainly proved her talents on the stage, given her overwhelming success as a musician over the past 15 years.

    She's a dab hand on-screen too, based on her turns in A Star Is Born, House Of Gucci, and the upcoming comic book sequel Joker: Folie à Deux.

    If there's any contemporary pop star to bring the requisite drama and theatricality to a Bond theme however, it'd be Gaga.

  4. Taylor Swift

    Taylor Swift performing during her Eras Tour in 2024. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )
    Taylor Swift performing during her Eras Tour in 2024. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management ). Picture: Getty

    Odds: 3/1

    At this current moment in time, Taylor Swift is without a doubt the biggest pop star in the world.

    She's nothing short of a cultural phenomenon, so bagging her for a Bond theme would prove to be a major coup, given the number of eyes it'd attract to the film series.

    Would she be a good fit for a Bond theme? Would she even do it? It begs to be seen.

  5. Ed Sheeran

    Ed Sheeran in 2023. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)
    Ed Sheeran in 2023. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

    Odds: 7/2

    There's no doubt Ed Sheeran is a world-class pop star, and is a popular guy to boot.

    But would he be a popular choice to soundtrack the forthcoming James Bond movie?

    According to the bookies' odds, yes. Though I'm sure fans of the film franchise might beg to differ.

  6. Harry Styles

    Harry Styles at the Brit Awards in 2023. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
    Harry Styles at the Brit Awards in 2023. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage). Picture: Getty

    Odds: 5/1

    Dashingly handsome and with a voice that immediately melts hearts, Harry Styles could definitely deliver a romantic ballad for a James Bond theme.

    Strangely enough, he's also in the running to become the actual next Bond himself, despite being an outsider.

    If he secured both roles, he'd be the first ever person to play Bond and sing the Bond theme. It's not beyond the realms of possibility.

  7. Elton John

    Sir Elton John performed his final UK concert headlining Glastonbury Festival in 2023. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Redferns)
    Sir Elton John performed his final UK concert headlining Glastonbury Festival in 2023. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Redferns). Picture: Getty

    Odds: 11/2

    It's almost unbelievable that Sir Elton John, one of Britain's most cherished stars of all-time, has never been asked to do a Bond theme.

    Apparently, he did submit his song 'Shoot Down The Moon' for A View To A Kill, but it appeared on his 1985 album Ice On Fire instead as Bond producers at the time plumped for Duran Duran's effort instead.

    Maybe now's the time to get Elton in for a Bond ballad before it's too late.

  8. Céline Dion

    Céline Dion made an epic comeback at the Olympics Opening Ceremony after her well-documented health battle. (Screengrab by IOC via Getty Images)
    Céline Dion made an epic comeback at the Olympics Opening Ceremony after her well-documented health battle. (Screengrab by IOC via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

    Odds: 6/1

    Céline Dion singing the Bond theme would've felt like an improbable idea only months ago given her health issues having been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome.

    But after her triumphant comeback performing at the Olympics Opening Ceremony atop the Eiffel Tower, now anything seems possible.

    Given her experience at soundtracking blockbuster movies - like 1997's Titanic with 'My Heart Will Go On' amongst many others - there's no doubt she has the credentials to do it justice.

  9. Lana Del Rey

    Lana Del Rey performing in 2024. (Photo by Xavi Torrent/Redferns)
    Lana Del Rey performing in 2024. (Photo by Xavi Torrent/Redferns). Picture: Getty

    Odds: 7/1

    Lana Del Rey exudes the glamour and hopeless romanticism of fifties and sixties singers, styling much of her own music on former Bond theme singers like Nancy Sinatra.

    In fact, she even submitted her own entry into the Bond pantheon for 2015's Spectre, which was rejected in favour of Sam Smith's 'The Writings On The Wall'.

    At this year's Ivor Novello Awards, Lana said: "I mean, how has that not happened?" It very well just might let people know you're interested, Lana.

  10. Lewis Capaldi

    Lewis Capaldi performing at the Brit Awards in 2023. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
    Lewis Capaldi performing at the Brit Awards in 2023. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

    Odds: 8/1

    If the producers of the next Bond film are looking for emotional gravitas and heart-aching balladry, then Lewis Capaldi is their man.

    Despite his comical persona, Capaldi has the chops when it comes to tugging at the heartstrings - just take his beloved song 'Someone You Loved' for instance.

    He may very well be an outside chance given his recent admission to struggling with the demands of the music industry, but he'd no doubt offer up a great entry to the legacy of Bond soundtracks if he was given the chance.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Various celebrities made cameos in Only Fools And Horses, including the Bee Gees' very own Barry Gibb.

‘Alright Bazza!’: Remember Barry Gibb’s cameo on Only Fools and Horses?

Barry Gibb

"This is a full-circle moment both for the show and for audiences at home who have been tuning in for over two decades. Welcome home Carrie."

Carrie Underwood to return to American Idol as a judge 20 years after winning it

Country

Brat Pack classic St. Elmo's Fire is getting a sequel.

Rob Lowe confirms sequel to Brat Pack classic St. Elmo’s Fire is in the works

Derek Redmond was helped by his father at the 1992 Olympics

Remembering Derek Redmond's heartbreaking and inspirational Olympics race finish with his dad
During the press tour for Rain Man, Dustin Hoffman let rip next to his unsuspecting co-star Tom Cruise.

When Dustin Hoffman farted next to Tom Cruise in 1988 interview and cracked them both up

More on Smooth

Bonnie Tyler's best songs

Bonnie Tyler's greatest music videos: 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' singer breaks down her biggest hits

Music

Global Player: The home of Smooth Radio

Upgrade your Smooth listening experience with Global Player

Bryan Adams is back, and has launched his own record label: Bad Records.

Bryan Adams is back with rocking new single Rock And Roll Hell/War Machine - listen

Bryan Adams

Freddie Mercury was supposed to be performing at the Olympic Games in 1992, but tragically didn't live to see the day.

How Freddie Mercury missed the chance to perform at the Olympics

Freddie Mercury

Donna Summer = 'Queen of Disco'.

Donna Summer’s 10 greatest songs, ranked

Song Lists

The greatest 1990s songs

The 100 greatest songs of the 1990s, ranked

Music

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents