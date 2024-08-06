James Bond: Who is the odds-on favourite to sing the next 007 theme?

On Air Now
6 August 2024
They're arguably the most famous soundtracks in film history.
Many a celebrity pounce at the chance to create their own James Bond theme song, no matter the level of their fame.
The likes of Madonna, Sir Paul McCartney, Adele, Tina Turner, Dame Shirley Bassey, Carly Simon, A-Ha, Sheryl Crow, Sheena Easton, Duran Duran, Tom Jones, Gladys Knight, and most recently Billie Eilish have all offered up their unique contributions on soundtracking a film in the 007 series.
There's been many an artist whose contributions were rejected too, such as Blondie, Johnny Cash, Radiohead, Pet Shop Boys, and yep, even Shirley Bassey was palmed off on one occasion.
But as the long wait to succeed Daniel Craig as the next leading man to don the tuxedo rolls on, so does the rumour mill around who will sing the next theme.
Whilst Aaron Taylor-Johnson currently holds pole position as the bookies' next Bond, the race to sing the film franchise's next theme song is also hotting up.
For the most recent two films, producers have plumped for more contemporary voices, with Sam Smith taking on 'The Writing's On The Wall' for Spectre and Billie Eilish singing 'No Time To Die' for the film of the same name.
So, who is currently in the running? Let's look at the odds on who it might be:
Odds: 6/4
As it stands, Dua Lipa sits as the current favourite to take on the next Bond theme.
If she gets the job, it'll cap off a landmark year for the pop star who recently headlined Glastonbury Festival.
Not only is she expected to take on the theme, but it's rumoured that she might also secure a role as a 'Bond girl' too.
Entertainment expert James Leyfield for gambing.com commented: "Dua Lipa is among the frontrunners to be the next Bond Girl, and it’s thought she could provide a two-for-one deal for savvy Bond bosses."
Odds: 2/1
Despite only breaking through to the charts with recent singles 'Espresso' and 'Please Please Please', Sabrina Carpenter has had a longer pop career than her 25 years suggest.
Given her pristine image and young audience, this might be an unlikely appointment.
But if the film's producers were looking for a singer to act too, Carpenter has plenty of experience being a Disney Channel alumni.
Odds: 5/2
Lady Gaga has certainly proved her talents on the stage, given her overwhelming success as a musician over the past 15 years.
She's a dab hand on-screen too, based on her turns in A Star Is Born, House Of Gucci, and the upcoming comic book sequel Joker: Folie à Deux.
If there's any contemporary pop star to bring the requisite drama and theatricality to a Bond theme however, it'd be Gaga.
Odds: 3/1
At this current moment in time, Taylor Swift is without a doubt the biggest pop star in the world.
She's nothing short of a cultural phenomenon, so bagging her for a Bond theme would prove to be a major coup, given the number of eyes it'd attract to the film series.
Would she be a good fit for a Bond theme? Would she even do it? It begs to be seen.
Odds: 7/2
There's no doubt Ed Sheeran is a world-class pop star, and is a popular guy to boot.
But would he be a popular choice to soundtrack the forthcoming James Bond movie?
According to the bookies' odds, yes. Though I'm sure fans of the film franchise might beg to differ.
Odds: 5/1
Dashingly handsome and with a voice that immediately melts hearts, Harry Styles could definitely deliver a romantic ballad for a James Bond theme.
Strangely enough, he's also in the running to become the actual next Bond himself, despite being an outsider.
If he secured both roles, he'd be the first ever person to play Bond and sing the Bond theme. It's not beyond the realms of possibility.
Odds: 11/2
It's almost unbelievable that Sir Elton John, one of Britain's most cherished stars of all-time, has never been asked to do a Bond theme.
Apparently, he did submit his song 'Shoot Down The Moon' for A View To A Kill, but it appeared on his 1985 album Ice On Fire instead as Bond producers at the time plumped for Duran Duran's effort instead.
Maybe now's the time to get Elton in for a Bond ballad before it's too late.
Odds: 6/1
Céline Dion singing the Bond theme would've felt like an improbable idea only months ago given her health issues having been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome.
But after her triumphant comeback performing at the Olympics Opening Ceremony atop the Eiffel Tower, now anything seems possible.
Given her experience at soundtracking blockbuster movies - like 1997's Titanic with 'My Heart Will Go On' amongst many others - there's no doubt she has the credentials to do it justice.
Odds: 7/1
Lana Del Rey exudes the glamour and hopeless romanticism of fifties and sixties singers, styling much of her own music on former Bond theme singers like Nancy Sinatra.
In fact, she even submitted her own entry into the Bond pantheon for 2015's Spectre, which was rejected in favour of Sam Smith's 'The Writings On The Wall'.
At this year's Ivor Novello Awards, Lana said: "I mean, how has that not happened?" It very well just might let people know you're interested, Lana.
Odds: 8/1
If the producers of the next Bond film are looking for emotional gravitas and heart-aching balladry, then Lewis Capaldi is their man.
Despite his comical persona, Capaldi has the chops when it comes to tugging at the heartstrings - just take his beloved song 'Someone You Loved' for instance.
He may very well be an outside chance given his recent admission to struggling with the demands of the music industry, but he'd no doubt offer up a great entry to the legacy of Bond soundtracks if he was given the chance.