James Bond: Who is the odds-on favourite to sing the next 007 theme?

Let's look at who is currently in the running to sing the next James Bond theme. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Thomas Edward

They're arguably the most famous soundtracks in film history.

Many a celebrity pounce at the chance to create their own James Bond theme song, no matter the level of their fame.

The likes of Madonna, Sir Paul McCartney, Adele, Tina Turner, Dame Shirley Bassey, Carly Simon, A-Ha, Sheryl Crow, Sheena Easton, Duran Duran, Tom Jones, Gladys Knight, and most recently Billie Eilish have all offered up their unique contributions on soundtracking a film in the 007 series.

There's been many an artist whose contributions were rejected too, such as Blondie, Johnny Cash, Radiohead, Pet Shop Boys, and yep, even Shirley Bassey was palmed off on one occasion.

But as the long wait to succeed Daniel Craig as the next leading man to don the tuxedo rolls on, so does the rumour mill around who will sing the next theme.

Whilst Aaron Taylor-Johnson currently holds pole position as the bookies' next Bond, the race to sing the film franchise's next theme song is also hotting up.

For the most recent two films, producers have plumped for more contemporary voices, with Sam Smith taking on 'The Writing's On The Wall' for Spectre and Billie Eilish singing 'No Time To Die' for the film of the same name.

So, who is currently in the running? Let's look at the odds on who it might be: