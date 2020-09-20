Where is Sheena Easton now?

Sheena Easton was one of the most popular singers of the 1980s, and was arguably the first ever reality TV star.

But what is Sheena up to now and what is her backstory? Here are all the big facts about the talented singer:

Who is Sheena Easton? Sheena Easton is a Scottish singer, songwriter and actress, who now olds a dual British-American nationality. She first found fame as the focus of an episode of The Big Time: Pop Singer in 1980, which followed her attempts to gain a record contract and her eventual signing with EMI Records. She soon scored top 10 hits in the UK, and was also a big success in America. She won two Grammy Awards and achieved a US number one.

Sheena Easton songs: What are her biggest hits? Sheena Easton's first two singles, 'Modern Girl' and 'Morning Train (Nine to Five)' were both UK top ten hits, and she became the first UK female artist to appear twice in the same top 10 since Ruby Murray. Read more: Remembering Kenny Rogers' other famous duet with Sheena Easton In 1981, 'Morning Train (Nine to Five)' also topped the US charts, making her the third UK female solo artist to achieve the feat, following Petula Clark and Lulu. She also recorded a version of Bob Seger's 'We've Got Tonight' as a duet with Kenny Rogers. Easton's other hits include the James Bond theme 'For Your Eyes Only', 'Strut', 'U Got the Look' and 'The Arms of Orion' with Prince, 'The Lover in Me' and 'What Comes Naturally'. She has also worked with the likes of David Foster, Luis Miguel, LA Reid, Babyface, Patrice Rushen and Nile Rodgers.

Sheena Easton age: How old is she? Sheena Easton was born on April 27, 1959. She celebrated her 61st birthday in 2020. She was born Sheena Shirley Orr in the Scottish town of Bellshill, and was the youngest of six children of steel mill labourer Alex Orr and his wife Annie. Her father died in 1969, and her mother raised the family.

Sheena Easton husband: Is she married? Sheena Easton and husband Robert Light in 1985. Picture: Getty In 1979, Sheena married Sandi Easton, the first of her four husbands. They divorced after just eight months, but Sheena decided to keep the surname Easton. Her second marriage in 1984 to Rob Light, a talent agent, ended after just 18 months. She adopted her first child, Jake Rion Cousins Easton, in 1994. Two years later, she adopted a baby girl she named Skylar. In 1997, she married TV producer Tim Delarm in Las Vegas, but the marriage only lasted a year. In 2002, she married John Minoli, a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, but they also divorced a year later.