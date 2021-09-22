Boy George’s incredible cover of Lana Del Rey’s ‘Video Games’ will give you goosebumps

22 September 2021, 13:59

Boy George's cover of Lana Del Rey's Video Games is amazing
Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

Back in 2012 Boy George covered 'Video Games' by Lana Del Rey and released a video to go with it.

We might know Boy George for hits such as Do You Really Want to Hurt Me and Karma Chameleon, but back in 2012 the 80s icon covered Lana Del Rey‘s single Video Games.

Along with his stunning vocals, Boy George also released a powerful music video that tells ‘a story of young love in bleak Britain.’

Directed by Mike Nicholls, the video stars actors Angel Rose and Cesar Polini, who are seen travelling around the UK together.

As for the song itself, it was remade in a country-feel and produced by composer and Boy George's friend Kevan Frost.

Kevan was previously nominated for a Tony Award for his work on the West End and Broadway musical Taboo which was based loosely on Boy George’s life.

Read More: The 10 greatest Boy George and Culture Club songs ever, ranked

Back in 1999, he also played on the album Don’t Mind If I Do by Culture Club.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Taboo is set to return for one night at the London Palladium next year.

Boy George recorded Lana Del Rey's 'Video Games'
Picture: Alamy

To celebrate the productions 20th anniversary, a charity concert will be held in January 2022, with many of the original cast set to star.

Taboo is based on the London club of the same name which first opened in 1985 and became one of the city’s most fashionable nights out.

Read More: Boy George gives huge update on his 'Karma Chameleon' biopic and is looking for actor to play him

Boy George is heavily featured as one of the club's regulars and the story focusses on his life before and after fame.

The musical first opened in Leicester Square back in 2002, and was nominated for four Olivier Award nominations, including best new musical.

Euan Morton and Boy George at the opening of Taboo the Musical
Picture: Alamy

Actors starring in the original production include the likes of Luke Evans, Declan Bennett, Euan Morton, Lyn Paul, Stephen Ashfield, Matt Lucas, John Partridge and Dianne Pilkington.

The music was written by Boy George and Kevan Frost, while the production was directed by Christopher Renshaw,

After very positive reviews, the musical started on Broadway in 2003 and played 100 shows.

Read More: The adorable moment David Schwimmer interrupts interview to tell Boy George he's 'a massive fan'

Phil Collins