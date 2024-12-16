Prince and Kylie Minogue’s lost song leaked online – listen here

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘I Should Be So Lucky’ and ‘Purple Rain’ singers were meant to collaborate 32 years ago.

Prince and Kylie Minogue’s long-lost collaboration has been leaked online 32 years after it was first recorded.

The song – called ‘Baby Doll’ – has often been referenced by Kylie in interviews, but until this week it was thought by all including Kylie that any records of the project had been lost.

But now, Prince’s recording for the track has seemingly been unearthed and posted on YouTube, much to the shock of everyone in the industry.

Reacting to ‘Baby Doll’’s discovery, The Sun reports that a source shared: “Kylie is just as baffled as everyone else as to where the track has come from.

“It was initially delivered to her on a cassette back in the Nineties and since Prince’s death in 2016, belonged to his estate.

"Any leak is annoying but it’s nice for fans to finally know what the mystery song sounds like, God knows they have waited long enough,” the source continued.

“As for what will happen now if anything, fans will have to wait and see.”

‘Baby Doll’’s origins date back to when Prince met the ‘Loco-Motion' singer after one of his performances in London in 1992.

The pair began collaborating on a track together, and Prince sent Kylie a cassette tape featuring his demo of the song.

Kylie was never able to reply with her own vocals, however, as the idea was reportedly shut down by her record label.

Prince's demo was thought lost until this week. Picture: Getty

But Kylie’s stamp remains on the track as she was responsible for sending the ‘Kiss’ singer the lyrics.

“Sugar and spice and all things nice / Come and show me paradise / Sugar daddy stay a while / Let me be your baby doll,” are the lyrics of the song's chorus, matching closely with lyrics Kylie once recalled from the song.

In an Esquire interview in 2018, she remembered the chorus as: “Let me be your baby doll / sugar and spice and all things nice / Let me be your paradise,” close enough to this demo to confirm its apparent authenticity.

Of course, with AI tools becoming increasingly more sophisticated, it should be kept in mind until the song is officially released that it is possible (if seemingly unlikely) that this demo track is just a creation.