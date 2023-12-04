Macaulay Culkin has sweet Home Alone reunion as he gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Macaulay Culkin was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame recently, and his on-screen Home Alone family were there to celebrate. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

"Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals!"

There couldn't have been a more ideal way for Macaulay Culkin to sign off his acceptance speech after being awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

The 42-year-old actor is still world renowned for his childhood appearance as Kevin McCallister in the iconic Christmas film Home Alone and its sequel Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.

Since his initial global fame as a child actor however, Macaulay's career and personal life has been turbulent, facing a series of ups and downs.

In recent years, he's been consistently on the up, after meeting his Brenda Song who he shares two children with.

Culkin's family were on hand to celebrate his star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame with him, though there were some other special guests that were close to home too.

For the special occasion, there was an on-screen family reunion too, with Catherine O'Hara joining Macaulay who played his mum in Home Alone.

Macaulay Culkin's on-screen mum in Home Alone, Catherine O'Hara was overjoyed for the former child star. (Photo by Anna Webber/Variety via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

At the ceremony on 1st December 2023, the pair shared a loving hug before O'Hara honoured Macaulay with an induction speech.

"Home Alone was, is and always will be a beloved global sensation," his on-screen mum began. "The reason families all over the world can't let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone together is because of Macaulay Culkin."

O'Hara continued to praise Culkin's prowess as an actor from a young age, saying: "Macaulay, a ten-year-old boy, this beautiful, dear little 10-year-old boy, was called a superstar, a moneymaker."

"One of the hottest leading young men in Hollywood. How does anyone survive that?" in reference to his years of struggle since achieving global fame as a child.

"Well, I believe you'd have to possess a certain quality, a gift that dear John Hughes, obviously recognised: your sense of humour."

"It's a sign of intelligence in a child, and a key to surviving life at any age. And you have, from what I see you brought that sense of sweet, yet twisted, yet totally relatable sense of humour to everything that you have chosen to do since Home Alone," she added.

Clearly touched by her sentiments, O'Hara then faced Macaulay to tell him: "Macaulay, congratulations."

"You so deserved your star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once, but twice, to share in this happy occasion. I’m so proud of you."

Macaulay Culkin Reunites with Catherine O'Hara for Walk of Fame Ceremony

Friends and family were all there to celebrate with Macaulay, including Paris Jackson. (Photo by Anna Webber/Variety via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Joined by friends and family including Paris Jackson and long-time friend and actor Natasha Lyonne - who herself offered kind words to Macaulay - the Home Alone actor then spoke himself after accepting his star.

Visibly emotional about receiving the honour, Macaulay was endearing thankful and gracious for the support of his loving wife, Brenda Song, and their two young children.

"I'd like to thank Brenda. You're absolutely everything. You're my champion. You're the only person happier for me today than I am."

"You're not only the best woman I’ve ever known, you're the best person I've ever known," he continued.

"You've given me just all my purpose, you've given me family. After the birth of our two boys, you've become my three favourite people. I love you so much."

He concluded his speech with the iconic line from Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, wishing the crowd: "Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals."

Macaulay said his wife Brenda was "not only the best woman I've ever known, you're the best person I've ever known". (Photo by Anna Webber/Variety via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

After meeting Disney alumni Brenda Song in 2017, Macaulay has kept their relationship under wraps.

However, after welcoming their first son, Dakota Song Culkin, on 5th April 2021, the pair announced they were engaged at the tail end of 2022.

Breaking into the big time with his role as Kevin MacAllister in Home Alone at the age of ten in 1990, Macaulay Culkin became arguably the most in-demand child actor of the era.

He was then cast in various leading roles as a child star, including 1991's My Girl, 1992's Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, and 1993’s The Good Son.

Most recently, he's made a resurgence of sorts, featuring in the cast of American Horror Story's tenth season, released in 2021.