Macaulay Culkin facts: Home Alone star's age, wife, children, brothers, and what he's doing now

Macaulay Culkin in 2018. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Macaulay Culkin was one of the biggest child stars of all time when he took the lead role in 1990's Home Alone.

However, a few years later, he appeared to turn his back on fame, and only appeared on TV and film sporadically over the next couple of decades.

That was until December 2018 when he made a comeback of sorts, reprising the role of Kevin McCallister in a brilliant Google Christmas advert.

But what has been up to since the film which first won him fame? Here's all the facts: