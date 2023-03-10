Colin Farrell facts: Irish actor's age, girlfriend, children, movies and career explained

Colin Farrell in 2015. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Colin Farrell is one of the most successful Irish actors of all time.

Colin Farrell became a Hollywood leading man in the 2000s, and has achieved various awards and nominations, including two Golden Globes and a nomination for an Academy Award.

Starting his career in 1990s TV drama Ballykissangel, he went on to star in various films, starting with his breakthrough in Steven Spielberg's Minority Report. This was followed by high-profile roles in Daredevil (2003) and as Alexander the Great in Alexander (2004), as well as Michael Mann's Miami Vice (2006) and Woody Allen's Cassandra's Dream (2007).

Colin won universal acclaim for playing a rookie hitman in the comedy In Bruges (2008), with further roles including Horrible Bosses (2011), Saving Mr. Banks, The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017), and True Detective (2015).

He played Percival Graves in the fantasy film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) and Penguin in the superhero film The Batman, and has had high praise for his part in 2022's The Banshees of Inisherin.