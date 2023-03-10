Colin Farrell facts: Irish actor's age, girlfriend, children, movies and career explained

10 March 2023, 09:42

Colin Farrell in 2015
Colin Farrell in 2015. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Colin Farrell is one of the most successful Irish actors of all time.

Colin Farrell became a Hollywood leading man in the 2000s, and has achieved various awards and nominations, including two Golden Globes and a nomination for an Academy Award.

Starting his career in 1990s TV drama Ballykissangel, he went on to star in various films, starting with his breakthrough in Steven Spielberg's Minority Report. This was followed by high-profile roles in Daredevil (2003) and as Alexander the Great in Alexander (2004), as well as Michael Mann's Miami Vice (2006) and Woody Allen's Cassandra's Dream (2007).

Colin won universal acclaim for playing a rookie hitman in the comedy In Bruges (2008), with further roles including Horrible Bosses (2011), Saving Mr. Banks, The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017), and True Detective (2015).

He played Percival Graves in the fantasy film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) and Penguin in the superhero film The Batman, and has had high praise for his part in 2022's The Banshees of Inisherin.

  1. How old is Colin Farrell and where is he from?

    Colin Farrell in 2018
    Colin Farrell in 2018. Picture: Getty

    Colin Farrell was born in the Castleknock area of Dublin on May 31, 1976. He celebrated his 46th birthday in 2022.

    He is the son of Rita (née Monaghan) and Eamon Farrell. His father played football for Shamrock Rovers FC and ran a health food shop. His uncle, Tommy Farrell, also played for Shamrock Rovers.

    His older brother is named Eamon Jr, and he has two sisters named Claudine (who now works as his personal assistant) and Catherine.

    As a youth, he unsuccessfully auditioned for the boyband Boyzone, and turned to acting after watching Henry Thomas' performance in ET the Extra-Terrestrial.

  2. Is Colin Farrell married and does he have kids?

    Colin Farrell and his ex Angelina Jolie
    Colin Farrell and his ex Angelina Jolie. Picture: Getty
    Colin Farrell and ex-girlfriend, Kim Bordenave, the mother of his first child, in 2003
    Colin Farrell and ex-girlfriend, Kim Bordenave, the mother of his first child, in 2003. Picture: Alamy

    Colin's early relationships included actress Amelia Warner, singer Britney Spears, model Nicole Narain, Hollywood legends Demi Moore and Angelina Jolie, and even the late Elizabeth Taylor, who was 40 years older than him.

    He has a son named James Padraig (born in 2003) with American model Kim Bordenave.

    In 2009, Colin had a second son, Henry Tadeusz, with Polish actress Alicja Bachleda-Curuś (his co-star in Ondine).

    As of 2023, Colin Farrell's most recent relationship was with Kelly McNamara, PA to U2's The Edge. They are said to have been on-and-off since 2017.

    Alicja Bachleda-Curus and Colin Farrell
    Alicja Bachleda-Curus and Colin Farrell. Picture: Alamy

  3. How tall is Colin Farrell?

    Colin Farell stands at around 5ft 10in (177.8 cm) tall.

    Speaking on the Jay Leno show, Colin said he was: "Five Ten, 165" and in Wired he said he was "Five ten and three quarters".

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

The greatest Oscars performances

The 12 greatest Oscars music performances of all time, ranked

Music

Michael Bolton unmasked on The Masked Singer

Michael Bolton, 70, shocks viewers as he's unmasked on The Masked Singer - video

Music

Mystic Meg on Comic Relief

Mystic Meg, astrologer turned National Lottery star, dies aged 80

George Michael: Outed

How George Michael documentary 'Outed' tells the story of pop icon's public coming out

George Michael

The Dirty Dancing Musical cast

Dirty Dancing the Musical: Johnny and Baby actors reveal their real-life love story - 'We were falling in love each night'

More on Smooth

Madonna and Michael Jackson shared a date together in 1991

When Michael Jackson and Madonna attended the Oscars together: "The best date ever"

Michael Jackson

Celine Dion returned to social media in a new video for International Women's Day (pictured left)

Celine Dion gives moving message in first video appearance since Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis

Celine Dion

72-year-old Phil Collins has suffered with health issues since a spinal injury in 2007 left him with nerve damage.

Phil Collins' Genesis bandmate gives update on star's health: 'Much more immobile than he used to be'

Phil Collins

Elton John, David Furnish and their dog Marilyn

Elton John and David Furnish mourn the loss of their dog Marilyn

Elton John

Mae Muller - UK Eurovision 2023 entrant

Eurovision Song Contest 2023: Mae Muller to represent UK with 'I Wrote A Song'

Eurovision

Nashville cast reunite for UK tour

Nashville TV show cast are reuniting for a UK tour - win tickets!

Country

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother