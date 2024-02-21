Jane Fonda facts: Actor's age, husband, children, family, movies and career explained

Jane Fonda is a legendary actress, activist, and fitness icon who has been in the spotlight for over six decades.

Born into a Hollywood dynasty, she followed in the footsteps of her father, Henry Fonda, and became one of the most acclaimed and versatile stars of her generation.

She has won two Oscars, seven Golden Globes, an Emmy, and many other honours for her performances. She has also been a vocal advocate for various social and political causes, such as the anti-war movement, women’s rights, and environmentalism.

She has inspired millions of people with her bestselling exercise videos and books, as well as her recent roles in the Netflix series Grace and Frankie and the movie Our Souls at Night.

Jane Fonda is a living legend who continues to reinvent herself and challenge the status quo.

How old is Jane Fonda and who were her parents? Jane Fonda in Barbarella. Picture: Getty Jane Fonda is 86 years old as of 2024. She was born on December 21, 1937 in New York City. Her parents were actor Henry Fonda and Frances Ford Seymour. Henry Fonda was a famous actor who starred in many classic films, such as The Grapes of Wrath, 12 Angry Men, and The Ox-Bow Incident. Frances Ford Seymour was a wealthy socialite who married Henry Fonda in 1936, after her first husband, George Brokaw, died leaving her his fortune. Jane Fonda was their second child, after their son Peter Fonda, who also became an actor.

What was her relationship like with her father Henry Fonda? Jane Fonda with father Henry Fonda in 1979. Picture: Getty Jane Fonda’s relationship with her father Henry Fonda was not very close or affectionate. Henry Fonda was a famous actor who was respected for his talent but also widely disliked for his abrasive egotism and vanity. He was emotionally distant and demanding of his children, and often criticized Jane for her appearance and career choices. Jane Fonda struggled with low self-esteem and eating disorders as a result of her father’s lack of approval. However, Jane Fonda also admired her father and wanted to please him. She followed in his footsteps and became an actress, and even produced and starred in the film On Golden Pond (1981) with him, which earned him his only Oscar. She also reconciled with him before his death in 1982, and told him that she loved him and forgave him. She recalled a tearful moment when he wept after she hugged him during a scene in On Golden Pond, which she wished they could have talked about. She said that accepting the Oscar on his behalf was the happiest moment of her life.

Who was her brother Peter Fonda? The Fonda Family. Picture: Getty Peter Fonda was Jane Fonda’s younger brother and also an American actor. He was a prominent figure in the counterculture of the 1960s and co-wrote and starred in the cult classic film Easy Rider (1969), which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. He also received critical acclaim and another Oscar nomination for his role as a beekeeper in Ulee’s Gold (1997). He was the father of actress Bridget Fonda and died of lung cancer in 2019 at the age of 79.

Is Jane Fonda married and does she have children? Jane Fonda and first husband Roger Vadim. Picture: Getty Jane Fonda has been married three times but is currently thought to be single. Her ex-husbands are: Roger Vadim (1965-1973): He was a French director and screenwriter, known for films such as And God Created Woman and Barbarella. Jane Fonda and Tom Hayden. Picture: Getty Tom Hayden (1973-1990): He was an American political and social activist, author, and director. Ted Turner (1991-2001): He was an American media mogul and philanthropist, the founder of CNN and the United Nations Foundation. Jane Fonda and Ted Turner. Picture: Getty She has three children: two biological and one adopted. Her children are: Vanessa Vadim, born in 1968, is a filmmaker and environmental activist. She is the daughter of Jane and her first husband, Roger Vadim, a French director. Jane Fonda with daughter Vanessa. Picture: Getty Troy Garity, born in 1973, is an actor who has appeared in films such as Ballers and Bandits. He is the son of Jane and her second husband, Tom Hayden. Jane Fonda with son Troy. Picture: Getty Mary Luana Williams, born in 1967, is a social worker and author. She was adopted by Jane and Tom Hayden in 1982, after Jane met her at a summer camp for disadvantaged youth.