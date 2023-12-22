The Story of... '9 to 5' by Dolly Parton

'9 to 5' is one of Dolly Parton's signature songs. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Thomas Edward

"Workin' 9 to 5", what a way to make a livin'".

"Barely gettin' by, it's all takin' and no giving." I'm sure plenty of hard-working women have cried out those lyrics at some point in their careers.

The iconic title song to the 1980 office comedy 9 to 5 helped shine a light on inequality in the workplace, with a hefty dose of humour.

Dolly Parton - who of course sang '9 to 5' - starred alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, to get their own back on stereotypically chauvinistic boss Dabney Coleman.

In what was her first acting role, the comedy became a classic, and scored Dolly a major hit with the country-pop crossover anthem.

But who wrote '9 to 5'? What inspired the song? Has anyone else covered '9 to 5' in the years since its release? Here's all you need to know:

Who wrote '9 to 5'?

Dolly Parton - 9 To 5

None other than Dolly Parton wrote '9 to 5', as she did with the majority of her own songs.

During the filming of 9 to 5, Dolly penned the lyrics, but was struck with an unusual source of inspiration to write it: her fingernails.

In 2009, Dolly revealed how she came about to write the song during an interview on 60 Minutes, saying: "I have acrylic fingernails, and they make a great rhythm sound. They sound almost like a typewriter".

A typewriter was a fitting sound given they were a secretary's best friend in the workplace, and Dolly even played her fingernails during the song's recording.

She even had personal experience to draw upon, as Dolly briefly worked as a secretary in 1964 before her music career kicked off.

What inspired the lyrics behind '9 to 5'?

American actresses (left to right) Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda in a publicity still for '9 to 5', directed by Colin Higgins, 1980. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Borrowing the name from 9to5 - an organisation founded in 1973 which helps women achieve equal treatment and in some cases equal pay in the workplace - the theme for Dolly's anthem was already set.

The film was centred around exposing gender inequality in the workplace, but with enough laughs so it didn't come across like a scathing feminist attack against men and reached a broad audience.

Dolly wrote lyrics that most women could relate to, like: "They just use your mind and they never give you credit. It's enough to drive you crazy if you let it."

These experiences were no doubt personal for Dolly, who had strived to become a successful country musician in an industry (and specifically genre of music) that was dominated by males.

It typifies Dolly's defiant approach to life and sparkles with the humour that transformed her into a global superstar.

How did '9 to 5' perform after it was initially released?

The US poster for 1980 office comedy, 9 to 5. Picture: Alamy

Released the month before 9 to 5 hit cinemas on 30th November 1980, Dolly's country pop anthem was a major hit.

Climbing to the top of the US Billboard country charts by the end of January 1981, '9 to 5' eventually topped the US Billboard charts proper, becoming Dolly's first and only ever solo song to achieve that feat.

She did reach the top of the charts again, but that was with 'Islands In The Stream' alongside country music compadre Kenny Rogers.

'9 to 5' was also released on Dolly's 1980 album, 9 to 5 and Odd Jobs, acting as the album's focal point despite the star returning to her rootsy country sound.

Though '9 to 5' didn't perform quite as well in the UK, Dolly did earn an Oscar nomination and four Grammy Award nominations, winning for Best Country Song and Best Country Vocal Performance, Female.

What impact did it have on Dolly Parton's career in music?

Dolly Parton's starring role and hit country pop crossover transformed her into a global superstar. (Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

There's no doubt about it, that the success of '9 to 5' alongside her starring role in the film made Dolly an international superstar.

Not only did '9 to 5' become Dolly's biggest song of that decade, it's long been considered one of her signature hits alongside the likes of 'Jolene'.

Dolly managed to cross over from the world of country music to the mainstream pop domain, paving the way for a number of artists to follow in her footsteps too.

The likes of Shania Twain and Faith Hill also broke through initially within the country music scene, eventually becoming huge pop stars in their own right, crediting Dolly for doing so as a female artist.

Has anyone else covered '9 to 5'?

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" "9 to 5" Cover

Because of its sentiment of workplace inequality and office mundanity, '9 to 5' has resonated with numerous artists over the years from a variety of music genres.

Donny and Marie Osmond have covered the country pop anthem, as has legendary singer Tom Jones, both during live performances.

Punk band Millencolin have given it a bash, as have high-pitched rodents The Chipmunks, given the song's wide-spanning appeal.

Arguably the best of them though were by Kelly Clarkson, who covered the classic track for her first ever 'Kellyoke' from the debut of her new talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, in 2019.

The singer's dreams came true, however, when Dolly appeared alongside her in a later episode to sing the iconic song together.