Donny Osmond and Marie Osmond reunite as they dismiss feud rumours

Donny Osmond has dismissed rumours of a family feud with sister Marie, as the pair reunited for a surprise performance this week.

The legendary singer tweeted a photo of himself hugging his younger sister, after Marie had visited him at his show in Las Vegas.

The pair entertained crowds when they appeared on stage together to sing their hit 'I’m A Little Bit Country, I’m A Little Bit Rock ‘N’ Roll'.

Donny later posted a photo with his arm around Marie, tellis his 208,000 followers: “TOGETHER AGAIN!”

The 64-year-old said: “Words cannot express how great it was to see my sweet sister at my show on Saturday night at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

During the Request Segment of my show, someone yelled out, "Sing I'm A Little Bit Country, I'm A Little Bit Rock & Roll".

“During the Request Segment of my show, someone yelled out, ‘Sing I’m A Little Bit Country, I’m A Little Bit Rock & Roll.

“I went out to the booth where Marie was sitting and we sang our theme song once again together.”

He added: “The crowd went wild. I wish everyone could have seen it. I’ll remember that moment for the rest of my life. Thank you, Sis. I love you.”

The Osmond siblings had not performed publicly together since their 11-year Las Vegas residency came to an end in 2019.

The pair had performed a total of 1,730 shows together at Flamingo Las Vegas over the years.

Announcing that the show was coming to an end, Donny said at the time: “I owe the biggest thank you of all to my dear sister who worked so hard, side by side with me all these years.

“I want to express my deepest thanks to everyone who came to see the show during our 11-year run here in Vegas. You’ve travelled from all over the world to see us perform. We feel and sincerely appreciate your local support.”

Marie, 63, paid tribute to her brother, saying: “Last night as ‘Donny and Marie’ we sang together but this time was for the last time.

“I’m not losing him. We are, after all, still brother and sister and I’ll see him at Christmas. But ‘Donny and Marie’ will be different now.

“Change is a good reminder that it’s the only thing in life that IS consistent. But this is one of those times when it isn’t easy to move forward without tears.”