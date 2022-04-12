Donny Osmond facts: Singer's age, wife, children, brothers and career revealed

Donny Osmond was one of the biggest popstars on the planet in the 1970s.

The American singer, dancer, actor and TV host first found fame performing with four of his older brothers as The Osmonds.

The group scored many international hits and best-selling albums. In the early 1970s, Donny began a solo career, becoming a massive star on his own.

Donny teamed up with his sister Marie Osmond for their popular TV show Donny & Marie in the late 1970s, and also scored several hits as a duo, before reuniting for a talk show in 2000 and an 11-year residency in Las Vegas.

He has also competed on reality TV shows, winning season 9 of Dancing with the Stars and was the runner-up for season 1 of The Masked Singer in the US.