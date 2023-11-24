Dolly Parton rolls back the years in cheerleader outfit at NFL Thanksgiving half-time show

Dolly Parton looked remarkable at the age of 77 during her recent NFL Thanksgiving half-time show. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

She's really ramping up her rock star attitude this year.

With the release of her recent album of classic rock anthems, Rockstar, Dolly Parton is every inch the rock 'n' roll star.

After earning an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022 - an accolade she very nearly declined - Dolly promised to record a rock album suitable for the illustrious names in the Rock Hall beside her.

And she delivered, all with the help of music legends like Sting, Debbie Harry, Elton John, Stevie Nicks, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, and even The Beatles' surviving members Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney.

In her first live appearance since Rockstar was released on 17th November 2023, Dolly rolled back the years and blew fans away.

The country music icon took to the stage at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the half-time show at a recent NFL game.

Dallas Cowboys played against the Washington Commanders for Thanksgiving Day, but the crowd were more thankful for Dolly's appearance for The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show.

Dressed immaculately in a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader costume, Dolly looked half her 77 years of age.

Dolly rolled back the years. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

The country music legend was lapping up the occasion. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Decked out in a white vest with blue stars, a chest-baring blue crop top and skimpy white shorts, the 'Jolene' singer looked fantastic.

Though the outfit looked as though she was baring a substantial amount of skin, she was in fact wearing flesh-coloured meshed tights and a bodice covered in crystals and glitter.

For the half-time show, Dolly sang a series of old and new hits, kicking off with 'Jolene' before transitioning into the ever-classic '9 to 5'.

She even performed a fist-pumping rendition of Queen's 'We Are The Champions' which features on her new album.

Though she wasn't holding a microphone throughout, it looked as though Dolly was lip-synching, but nobody seemed to care. They were witnessing a living legend.

After being announced as this year's Thanksgiving Day game halftime performer last month, Dolly said it was "an honour" to be associated with The Salvation Army in a press statement.

"Those Red Kettles have long been a symbol of hope for our friends and neighbours who are facing hard times," she said at the time of the announcement.

"My goal is to encourage everyone who can to donate and support their neighbours in need. Every small act of generosity helps, and together, we can all love our neighbours this holiday season and beyond."

Dolly Parton has consistently dedicated her life to helping underprivileged people, donating to various charities over the course of her career.

After this epic performance where she rolled back the years, the proof is in the pudding that Dolly is the gift that keeps on giving.