Debbie Harry facts: Blondie singer's age, husband, real name and songs revealed

Debbie Harry. Picture: Getty

By Sian Moore

Debbie Harry is best known as the lead singer of Blondie, an American rock band who were seen as pioneers of the early American new wave and punk scenes.

Debbie Harry found fame as the lead singer of Blondie, a band which pioneered the American new wave and punk scene of the mid-late 70s.

Not long after forming, however, Harry decided to pursue a solo career and the band went on hiatus. In 1981, she released her debut solo album KooKoo, and appeared in multiple movies in the 80s, including Union City and Videodrome.

But following four solo albums, and a number of appearances in movies, Harry and her fellow Blondie band members reunited in the late 1990s. In 2017, they released their eleventh studio album Pollinator, which reached No. 4 in the UK music charts.

Here's some facts about the iconic singer: