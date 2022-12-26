Faith Hill facts: Country singer's age, husband, children and career revealed

26 December 2022, 19:03

Faith Hill
Faith Hill. Picture: Getty

Faith Hill is one of the world's most successful country singers of all time.

Since the early 1990s, she has sold over 40 million albums worldwide and won five Grammy Awards.

Faith Hill's first two albums, Take Me as I Am (1993) and It Matters to Me (1995), were massive hits, and she has since achieved both mainstream and crossover success with her next two albums, Faith (1998) and Breathe (1999).

She first found international success with 1998's 'This Kiss', and her album Breathe became one of the best-selling country LPs of all time.

In 2001, she recorded the song 'There You'll Be' for the Pearl Harbor soundtrack, and was her best-selling single in Europe.

  1. Faith Hill husband: When did she marry Tim McGraw?

    Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
    Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. Picture: Getty

    In 1988, she married music publishing executive Daniel Hill, which is where she got her surname, which she still uses today. However, they divorced in 1994.

    In 1996, Hill started a tour with fellow country singer Tim McGraw. At the time, Hill had recently become engaged to her former producer, Scott Hendricks, and McGraw had recently broken off an engagement.

    McGraw and Hill were quickly attracted to each other, and started an affair. After discovering that Hill was pregnant with their first child, the couple married on October 6, 1996. They remain together over 20 years later.

    Since their marriage, Hill and McGraw have tried to never be apart for more than three days in a row.

  2. Faith Hill kids: How many children does she have?

    Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have three daughters together: Gracie Katherine (born 1997), Maggie Elizabeth (born 1998) and Audrey Caroline (born 2001).

  3. Faith Hill age: How old is she?

    Faith Hill was born on September 21, 1967.

    She celebrated her 55th birthday in 2022.

    Faith Hill was born in Ridgeland, Mississippi, and was adopted as a child. Her full name is Audrey Faith Perry. Her adoptive parents, Edna and Ted Perry, raised her with their two biological sons in a devout Christian household.

  4. What is Faith Hill's net worth?

    Faith Hill has an estimated net worth of around $80 million (£61m), according to The Richest.

