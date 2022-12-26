Faith Hill facts: Country singer's age, husband, children and career revealed

Faith Hill is one of the world's most successful country singers of all time.

Since the early 1990s, she has sold over 40 million albums worldwide and won five Grammy Awards.

Faith Hill's first two albums, Take Me as I Am (1993) and It Matters to Me (1995), were massive hits, and she has since achieved both mainstream and crossover success with her next two albums, Faith (1998) and Breathe (1999).

She first found international success with 1998's 'This Kiss', and her album Breathe became one of the best-selling country LPs of all time.

In 2001, she recorded the song 'There You'll Be' for the Pearl Harbor soundtrack, and was her best-selling single in Europe.