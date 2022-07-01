Exclusive

Faith Hill opens up about acting opposite husband Tim McGraw: 'We avoided each other on set'

By Tom Eames

Faith Hill is one of the biggest country artists of all time, and in recent years she has become a celebrated actor.

Like her husband and fellow country legend Tim McGraw, Faith has won plaudits for her roles in film and TV, and she has now taken on her biggest part yet.

Faith plays Margaret Dutton in the western TV drama 1883, a spin-off from the popular show Yellowstone starring Kevin Costner.

In 1883, she appears alongside her husband Tim, who plays Margaret's spouse James Dutton.

Speaking exclusively to Smooth Country's Eamonn Kelly, Faith opened up about what it was like to work with Tim on the show, and how she preferred to stay away from each other before shooting.

"We do everything together," Faith said. "We raised three daughters. They’re all out of the house. Tim has been in many films.

"So for me, it was important that we did not run our lines together – ever. We did not even talk about the scenes that we were going to be doing together. That was a rule.

"You know, if it was brought up – no, we’re not going there. Because we know one another so well. The only way for it to be truly authentic – I want to be surprised.

"I want to be surprised as to how he may react to something I say, or vice-versa. And the only way to do that was to… on set – “Action”. That’s the first time I met James [Dutton]."

Faith also joked about filming a very powerful slap on the show, where she had to hit her husband, much to Tim's surprise.

When Eamonn pointed out that Tim didn't realise how hard Faith could slap, she joked: "He knows now!"

1883 airs exclusively on Paramount+.