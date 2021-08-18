Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey stars in country singer's new video for '7500 OBO' single

By Tom Eames

Tim McGraw has released his first music video in three years, and it's a family affair.

'7500 OBO' features on Tim McGraw's acclaimed album Here On Earth, released last summer, and sees his daughter Audrey make her music video debut.

The song sees Tim deliver a heartfelt tribute to an old truck he's had for years, but that he has to let go due to all the painful memories it now holds.

It's not a brilliant country song without at least one mention of a truck, right?

The video sees Audrey play out a story via the windscreen of said truck, while Tim performs the song away from the main plot.

Tim McGraw's daughter appears in his new music video. Picture: Nick Rau/YouTube

Here On Earth was Tim's 16th studio album, and debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Country album chart. This is his 17th US No.1, tying him for second most No.1 albums in the U.S., behind George Strait.

Audrey is one of Tim and wife Faith Hill's three daughters.

Speaking about the song's video, Tim said: "When the treatment came in, they really wanted my youngest daughter Audrey, who's 19, 'cause they had seen some photos of Audrey, who does some modeling and stuff.

"First of all, I asked the boss - my wife - and then I asked Audrey," the singer added.

"That was one of the coolest things I've done, is work with her in the video, watch her perform, watch her act. My girls are the light of my life. They're the sweetest things in the world, and I'm just so proud of her."

Tim also joked that he wasn't too fond of Audrey's kissing scene, adding: "I tried to yell cut, but I didn't get there quick enough. It's not easy for a dad to watch, I can tell you that."