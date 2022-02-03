Tim McGraw sings incredible impromptu cover of Elton John's 'Tiny Dancer' on live TV

Tim McGraw performs 'Tiny Dancer'. Picture: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/CBS/Alamy

By Tom Eames

Tim McGraw performed a gorgeous cover version of Elton John's seminal 'Tiny Dancer' on TV last night.

The country legend was appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert when he was asked if he could perform a quick burst of a song, much to his surprise.

After Stephen gave him a mic, Tim McGraw asked the band to perform Elton's 'Tiny Dancer' and it was brilliant. He was joined by Jon Batiste and Stay Human for the performance.

Watch the moment below:

Tim McGraw had a minor hit with a cover of the song back in 2002, after he recorded it on his album Tim McGraw and the Dancehall Doctors.

Elsewhere in the interview, Tim spoke about his and wife Faith Hill’s new TV drama 1883, and how they asked their good friend Tom Hanks if he fancied a cameo.

“We’ve been friends for a long time, they’re just great people. This cameo thing came up and I called Tom and said, ‘Look, I don’t want to put any pressure on you, I know you’re Tom Hanks and you can do anything you want to do in the world, but if there’s any chance you’d be interested in this cameo…’

“He goes, ‘Tell me when and where and I’ll be there.’ He showed up, was so sweet, he went to everybody on set [and] shook hands, took pictures with everybody. He couldn’t have been nicer. It was really special.”