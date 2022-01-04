Watch Barry Gibb's poignant tribute to his late brother Robin with 'I Started A Joke'

Barry Gibb would still have the chance to sing with his late brother Robin whilst on the Mythology Tour. Picture: Getty/YouTube

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Barry Gibb's Mythology Tour throughout 2013 and 2014 felt destined not to go ahead.

After the loss of his beloved brother Robin Gibb only a year before, which followed Maurice in 2003 and Andy in 1988, the final standing member of the Bee Gees was seriously considering retirement.

But Barry Gibb battled through his personal grief to pay the ultimate tribute to his brothers with his first-ever solo tour.

During the worldwide tour that saw Gibb play to crowds in London, Sydney, Los Angeles, Dublin and Chicago, Barry would regularly perform his each of his brother's signature songs.

The fact that Robin had only passed away the year before and both he and Barry had a somewhat fractured relationship however, it was the performance of 'I Started A Joke' that felt particularly poignant.

Mythology (named after the Bee Gees compilation box set) marked the first time Barry would tour without at least one of his brothers there to support him.

As it turned out, his brothers would be there in more than just spirit...

Infused with the familial bond that the Bee Gees were renowned for, Gibb's backing band saw his son Stephen play the guitar and his niece Samantha (Maurice's daughter) also sing.

Now back on home soil for the UK leg of the Mythology Tour, a stunned crowd got to experience Barry singing Robin's trademark track for the very first time.

Performing in Manchester's AO Arena (known as the Phones 4u Arena at the time), the 21,000-strong crowd roared as they heard him strike the opening chords to Robin's beloved 1968 ballad.

Despite the emotion wrapped into the rendition, Barry smiles throughout, beaming with pride as he relays his brother's words to so many eager onlookers.

The moment that truly awed everyone within the stadium however, was when Robin appeared on the screen behind to sing the second verse as though he was joining in from the heavens.

Of course, it was a recorded version, but more significantly, Barry got another chance to sing with his late brother Robin.

Barry Gibb paid tribute to both of his brothers by performing their songs throughout the Mythology Tour. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Barry Gibb clearly cherished being able to perform alongside Robin once again. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

The real reason behind the Mythology Tour was so Barry could pay tribute to Robin, Maurice, and Andy Gibb in the way they'd want. With music.

At the time Barry recalled: "In so many of my dreams now, I see my brothers. I see Robin a lot, presently."

"I see his expressions. Maurice and Andy, too, but less than Robin. He and I, we were as close as we could be within those circumstances."

He proved the connection was still strong between his Bee Gees brothers, and the most heartfelt manner in which he could impart that message was via song.

Brothers Maurice, Robin and Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees together back in 1998. (Photo by Nicky J. Sims/Redferns). Picture: Getty

Anyone that hears 'I Started A Joke' to this day still feel connected to Robin after all these years. No less than his youngest son Robin-John 'RJ' Gibb.

After his father died on 20th May 2012, RJ played the song from his phone in a beautiful moment of reflection and serenity in the face of death.

Talking to The Sun months after Robin's passing, RJ said: "When he passed away we went out, they took the equipment away and we came back in, I picked up my phone and found 'I Started a Joke' on YouTube and played it."

"I put the phone on his chest and that was the first time I broke down. I knew that song and its lyrics were perfect for that moment. That song will always have new meaning to me now."

The song has taken on new meaning, and we can't think of any tribute more fitting than that of Robin's big brother Barry.