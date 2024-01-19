Bee Gees' final show: When Barry Gibb gave emotional last performance with Robin before brother's death

Bee Gee brothers Robin and Barry Gibb gave what would later become known as their final performance during the finale of American Idol in 2010. Picture: Fremantle/19/Media/ITV

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The brothers appeared on 'American Idol' for what would officially be the Bee Gees' final public performance.

Bee Gee brothers Robin and Barry Gibb gave what would later become known as their final performance during the finale of American Idol in 2010.

The duo gave a stunning rendition of 'How Deep Is Your Love', just two years before Robin Gibb would die of kidney failure brought on by his battle with cancer.

The finale of American Idol saw the two Bee Gees be joined by the show's finalists, Aaron Kelly and Siobhan Magnus, for what would become their iconic last performance – and the final time Barry Gibb would perform with any of his brothers on stage.

The appearance came seven years after the death of Robin's twin, Maurice Gibb, and 22 years after the death of the band's youngest brother, Andy Gibb in 1988.

Fans of the Bee Gees took to the comment section of the video to pay tribute to the brothers' last show, with one saying: "Oh my God... how I miss Maurice seeing this. RIP Maurice and Robin. You're terribly missed."

Another commented on how lucky the show's contestants were to sing with the brothers, writing: "I have to wonder if these kids even understood or recognised the magnitude of this moment," with another adding: "The opportunity to harmonise with the Gibbs is a blessing. RIP Robin and Maurice."

Another commentator was nostalgic hearing the famous hit from 1977: "Certain songs have a way of taking us back to a much simpler, happy time," with a fifth fan stating, "this is literally my best moment [from] all singing competitions."

'How Deep Is Your Love' became one of the Bee Gees' most popular hits, becoming famous as part of the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack and later covered by Take That in 1996 as their last single before the band's 2006 comeback.

The video of Barry and Robin Gibb performing on American Idol was recorded nine years after the original three Bee Gees last performed together in 2001.

Robin & Barry Gibb on American Idol

The Gibb brothers sang 'You Should Be Dancing' on June 17 at the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, marking the date as the anniversary of the final time fans would see Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb publicly perform together.

"When the Saturday Night Fever songs were performed ('Night Fever', 'More Than A Woman' and 'Jive Talkin') the entire stadium was on their feet clapping, singing, dancing and being whipped into a frenzy," wrote fan Jeff Wells of the final performance.

"Finally, as the show was closing and the last chords of 'You Should Be Dancing' were being played, the Bee Gees were thanking the audience and entertaining the crowd when suddenly the sky lit up above Dodger Stadium with a tremendous display of fireworks," said Wells.

"It was a spectacular end to the entire performance and the crowd responded with a thunderous roar of approval."

The sensational last performance of 'You Should Be Dancing' would not actually be their last show as a trio, but it was the final performance of the Gibb brothers recorded on video.

Gibb brothers (Left to Right) Barry, Robin, Maurice and Andy pictured in 1977. Picture: Getty

Bee Gees - Stayin' Alive Music Video

The Bee Gees' final ever performance actually came eight months later on February 23, 2002 at the Love and Hope Ball in Miami, but there is no video of the trio's private last performance.

At the last show, Barry and Maurice played 'Words' and classic songs by the Beatles, Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison, and The Everly Brothers, before Robin joined them to perform other Bee Gees hits.

Barry Gibb has since spoken about his sadness of losing all of his brothers, and in an interview featured on Australian show Sunday Night in 2012, just a few months after Robin's death, Barry said: "I’m the last man standing. I’ll never be able to understand that as I’m the eldest."

Barry broke down in tears during the interview, admitting that he had never done that before when speaking about the subject.

The Bee Gees performing in Australia in 1999. Picture: Getty

Robin Gibb and Barry Gibb accept the Legends Award at the 45th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Picture: Getty

At the end of his acceptance speech Barry paid tribute to his late brothers, saying he wouldn't have achieved the success he had in his lifetime, without them. Picture: Getty

"Nobody ever really know what the three of us felt about each other," he added. "Only the three of us knew.

"It was such a unifying thing, the three of us became one person. We all had the same dream. That's what I miss more than anything else."

More recently the singer had an opportunity to publicly pay tribute to his brothers when he was honoured for his lifetime artistic achievements at the 2023 Kennedy Center Honours.

Sir Barry Gibb was joined by five legendary artists at the awards ceremony on December 3, 2023, including Billy Crystal and Dionne Warwick, to be celebrated for their contributions to the 'cultural life of the nation'.

At the end of his acceptance speech, Barry paid tribute to his late brothers, saying he wouldn't have achieved the success he had in his lifetime without them by his side.

Barry Gibb and wife Linda Gibb attend the 46th Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 03, 2023. Picture: Getty

President Joe Biden on Barry Gibb - 46th Kennedy Center Honors (White House Reception)

"Thank you all, this is the most incredible honour of my life," he told the room, which included President Biden.

"Without my brothers, I wouldn't be standing here. I salute Maurice, Robin, and Andy. We were a family of music and a family of love."

Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Barbra Streisand and Paul McCartney appeared in pre-recorded messages for Barry Gibb, before country band Little Big Town sang the Bee Gees’ 'Lonely Days'.

Michael Buble was also on hand to praise Gibb’s iconic hair, and sang his version of 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart', which helped launch Buble’s career, and Ariana DeBose also performed a medley of Gibb’s biggest hits.