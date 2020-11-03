The time Barry Gibb got his finger stuck in a bottle during a Bee Gees TV interview

Bee Gees Maurice, Robin and Barry Gibb were being interviewed for NBC when eldest brother Barry got his forefinger stuck in the water bottle he had been absently playing with throughout the segment. Picture: NBC

Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb were being interviewed on television when the eldest Bee Gee got his finger stuck in a bottle, much to his twin brothers' delight.

The moment Barry Gibb got his finger stuck and was immediately ribbed by his younger brothers will strike a chord with siblings all over the world.

Bee Gees Maurice, Robin and Barry Gibb were being interviewed in 1989 ahead of their One For All World Tour, when eldest brother Barry got his forefinger stuck in the plastic water bottle he had been absently playing with throughout the segment.

As Barry struggled to try to free himself Maurice started laughing and Robin Gibb said patiently: "He always does this. He always gets his fingers stuck in bottles."

The sweet moment between the three brothers begins at seven minutes into the interview when the NBC host asked the trio about any possible future collaborations, and the Bee Gees reveal they are planning to team up with Michael Jackson.

As Barry struggled to try to free himself Maurice started laughing and Robin Gibb said patiently: "He always does this. He always gets his fingers stuck in bottles.". Picture: NBC

The sweet moment between the three brothers begins at seven minutes into the video when interviewer asked the trio about any possible future collaborations and the Bee Gees reveal they are going to team up with Michael Jackson. Picture: NBC

"We were talking in Cleveland [with Michael Jackson] that he would like to do an album with us," Maurice began.

"It was a single I think," Barry corrected "...and we'll write it together."

"Perhaps your world tours could join up?" the interviewer said.

"Well, he said something about that..." Barry started saying, before holding up his finger to show everyone it was stuck in a plastic water bottle, grinding the interview to a halt.

"It's the fifth time this week he's done that," Robin deadpans, pointing to Barry.

Maurice and Barry dissolve into giggles as Robin continues, "Last time he did it with a large bottle."

"Yeah," Maurice adds, "It took him two days to get that one off."

"Well, he said something about that..." Barry began, before holding up his finger to show everyone it was stuck in a plastic water bottle, grinding the interview to a halt. Picture: NBC

As Barry sits between his brothers, trying to hold his composure, Robin continues: "Yeah, it flew in the interviewers face....it was Melvyn Bragg wasn't it?"

The host tries to get the interview back on track. "You still haven't told me what [Michael Jackson] said?"

Pointing the finger and bottle at her, a laughing Barry replies finally: "He said it would be great to go on tour together" and resignedly continues the last few minutes of the interview with the bottle stuck on his hand.

Barry Gibb and Michael Jackson did eventually record a duet, 'All In Your Name' in 2002, but it wasn't released until nine years later on June 25, 2011, the second anniversary of The King of Pop's death.

Speaking in 2012, Barry Gibb reflected on his close relationship with his brothers and his regrets over their deaths.

Robin Gibb (left) passed away in 2012 after battling cancer for a number of years, while his twin brother Maurice (right) died in 2003 due to complications of a twisted intestine. Pictured in 1977. Picture: Getty

The interview was featured on Australian show Sunday Night, just a few months after Robin's death, and was unearthed again on YouTube.

See more: When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards

"Nobody ever really know what the three of us felt about each other," Barry said. "Only the three of us knew."

"It was such a unifying thing, the three of us became one person. We all had the same dream. That's what I miss more than anything else."

"My greatest regret is that every brother I’ve lost was in a moment when we weren’t getting on, so I have to live with that and I’ll spend the rest of my life reflecting on that," an emotional Barry Gibb said.

"I’m the last man standing. I’ll never be able to understand that as I’m the eldest."

Robin Gibb passed away in 2012 after battling cancer for a number of years, while his twin brother Maurice died in 2003 due to complications of a twisted intestine.

Their younger brother Andy Gibb died aged just 30 in 1988 after battling drug addiction and depression for many years.

Barry Gibb was knighted by Prince Charles for services to music in 2017.