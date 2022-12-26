Billy Crystal facts: Actor's age, wife, children, height and movies revealed

Billy Crystal is one of the most celebrated comedic actors of all time.

The American star first found fame in the 1970s and 1980s for TV roles in shows like Soap and Saturday Night Live.

Billy Crystal became a Hollywood film star in the late 1980s and 1990s, appearing in films like Running Scared, The Princess Bride, Throw Momma from the Train, When Harry Met Sally, City Slickers and Analyze This.

He also provided the voice of Mike Wazowski in the Monsters, Inc series, and has also starred in several Broadway shows.

Billy has won many awards over the years, including six Emmy Awards, a Tony Award, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Billy has famously hosted the Oscars nine times, from 1990 to 2012.