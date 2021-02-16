Barry Gibb larks around in adorable homemade video recorded by his young son in the 1980s

Barry Gibb impersonates an old fashioned english gentleman and makes jokes to amuse his son as he larks around in a homemade video recorded by his child in the 1980s.

Barry Gibb proves that behind closed doors, he is a parent who entertains his kids just like everyone else.

In a rare piece of footage, the Bee Gees star can be seen trying to make his son laugh as the youngster films him on a video recorder at home.

With a cameo from Barry Gibb's wife of over 50-years, Linda Gibb, the video gives a rare insight into the star's home life and down-to-earth nature of the star, who moved his family to America in 1974.

74-year-old Barry Gibb has five kids with his wife Linda: Stephen (47), Ashley (43), Travis (40), Michael (36), and Alexandra (29) and seven grandchildren.

The child most in the public eye is his son Stephen, a musician who has bravely opened up about his own battles with drug addiction.

After graduating music school and cutting his teeth in bands across the US, Stephen joined his father as his lead guitarist and went on the remaining Bee Gees' first solo tour, Mythology, in 2013.

Back in March 2020 Barry and Stephen recorded a live jamming session and streamed the medley for lucky Bee Gees fans in a bid to keep spirits high as COVID-19 was sweeping the nation.

The musical pair gave a stripped back acoustic performance of three of the band's most famous songs: 'Stayin' Alive', 'Words' and 'How Can You Mend A Broken Heart'.

Recorded at Barry Gibb's house in Miami – a property the Bee Gee made his permanent home in 1974 – the duo sounded effortless as they duetted with one another.

Barry Gibb, with his wife, Linda and children, Michael (right), Alexandra and Ashley (left) at Buckingham Palace after the Bee Gee was knighted by the Prince of Wales on June 26, 2018.

In 2020, Stephen opened up about his battle with drug-addiction and how he managed to turn his life around after the 47-year-old revealed how his drug addiction lead him into a spiral of homelessness and scavenging for food.

Speaking on his recovery podcast, Addiction Talks, the performer said: "After I lost my gig with my band I was homeless, they throw away so much good food in studios and I remember eating out of the dumpster at the record plant praying nobody would see me," he said

"I remember thinking ‘This sucks’.'I was living in my van or wherever I could land. If somebody let me crash on a couch I was fortunate.

"The thing for me that was mind blowing was the old saying, from Park Avenue to park bench."

Barry Gibb credits his wife Linda's influence as the reason he has never spiralled into addiction himself, a problem his brother Andy Gibb died from and Maurice Gibb was in recovery for in the latter years of his life.

“My brothers had to deal with their demons, but I was married to a lady who wasn’t going to have it,” he told The Guardian in 2020.

“I could bring drugs into the house, but they would end up down the toilet. She never allowed me to go in that direction. I had to deal with my brothers being pretty much out there, but I was lucky.”

“Linda, along with me, has seen everything you can see if you’re a pop group on the rise. She never missed anything and that’s something to take great comfort from,” Gibb told the Roxborough Report in 2012.

“We can talk to each other about any single instance in our lives and what happened to the group and she was there.”

Gibb called Linda a “tower of strength” in the same interview, saying she is “always right behind me and she’s either going to give me a top on the head or a kick up the ass.”