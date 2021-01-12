Barry Gibb and son Stephen perform stunning lockdown medley of stripped back Bee Gees hits

Barry Gibb, 74, and Stephen Gibb, 46, recorded a live jamming session back in March 2020 and streamed the medley for lucky Bee Gees fans.

Barry Gibb and his musician son Stephen Gibb streamed a live trio of acoustic hits including 'Stayin' Alive', 'Words' and 'How Can You Mend A Broken Heart'.

Musicians are just like the rest of us; they need to keep them occupied when in lockdown with their families.

But when your name is Stephen and your father is a Bee Gee, a jamming session of his greatest hits is the natural step in keeping boredom at bay.

The musical pair gave a stripped back acoustic performance of three of the band's most famous songs: 'Stayin' Alive', 'Words' and 'How Do You Mend A Broken Heart'.
Since then Stephen has played regularly for his father as his lead guitarist and also for the Bee Gees' charitable causes.
Recorded at Barry Gibb's house in Miami – a property the Bee Gee made his permanent home in 1974 – the duo are very comfortable playing with one another and sound effortless as they duet.

Stephen, the first-born son of Linda and Barry Gibb, is a musician in his own right and has been in bands including Black Label Society, Crowbar, Kingdom of Sorrow and The Underbellys.

After graduating from music school and cutting his teeth in bands across the US, Stephen joined his father as his lead guitarist and went on the remaining Bee Gee's first solo tour, Mythology, in 2013.

In 2020, Stephen opened up about his battle with drug-addiction and how he managed to turn his life around.
Stephen, the first-born son of Linda and Barry Gibb (pictured in 1974), is a musician in his own right.
Barry Gibb is very involved with raising money for the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation based in Miami, Florida and Stephen has joined his father in performing at the annual black tie gala.

The 46-year-old revealed how his drug addiction lead him into a spiral of homelessness and scavenging for food.

Stephen recalled that he came to a crossroads and turned his life around, knowing that if he carried as he was he faced 'death, prison or a mental institution.'

Speaking on his recovery podcast, Addiction Talks, the performer said: "The first time I drank I was probably 14 and I downed an entire bottle of Jack Daniels [and] blacked out."

He went on to describe his spiral from having regular work to losing everything.

'After I lost my gig with my band I was homeless, they throw away so much good food in studios and I remember eating out of the dumpster at the record plant praying nobody would see me," he says.

Speaking on his recovery podcast, Addiction Talks, Stephen Gibb said: "The first time I drank I was probably 14 and I downed an entire bottle of Jack Daniels [and] blacked out." Pictured with his parents when he was a teenager.
Once he turned his life around and got getting sober, Stephen Gibb went back to performing, writing music and regularly playing the guitar with his dad (pictured on tour with Barry Gibb in 2013).
"I remember thinking ‘This sucks’.'I was living in my van or wherever I could land. If somebody let me crash on a couch I was fortunate.

"The thing for me that was mind blowing was the old saying, from Park Avenue to park bench."

Once he turned his life around and got getting sober, Stephen Gibb went back to performing, writing music and regularly playing the guitar with his dad, however the threat of addiction has sadly been rife in the Gibb family.

Barry Gibb's youngest brother Andy Gibb died in 1988 aged just 30 due to heart problems caused by cocaine addiction.

Maurice Gibb was a recovering alcoholic who died after a cardiac arrest in 2003 aged 53, and Robin Gibb died in 2012 after a long battle with cancer.

Following on from the release of the new Bee Gees documentary How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, Barry Gibb went on the record to say he won't watch the film because he can't handle seeing the loss of his family.

Speaking to CBS Sunday Morning on January 3 the 74-year-old said: “I can’t handle watching the loss of my family. I just can’t handle it."

Barry Gibb recently spoke out about not wanting to see the new Bee Gees documentary: "I think it's perfectly normal to not want to see how each brother was lost, you know?". Pictured (L to R) Robin, Maurice, Barry and Andy Gibb.
“Who would? I think it’s perfectly normal to not want to see how each brother was lost, you know? And I don’t want to address it. I’m past it.”

Touching upon the loss of his brothers in the interview, Barry described it as "incredibly, incredibly hard".

"We've never not been together," he said. "The first year after the last brother passed, Robin, that was the most difficult period for me."

"And people have said, 'He had a breakdown.' You know, I didn't have a breakdown, actually."

The singer continued: "I just didn't know where to go. I didn't know what to do. And I didn't know how to be perceived. I didn't know how to perceive other people's opinions.

"So basically, I've been in lockdown for years now!"

Barry Gibb "can't handle" watching loss of family in new Bee Gees documentary, and says he won't watch it

