Barry Gibb releases love song 'Butterfly' he wrote with brothers Robin and Maurice when they were kids

'Butterfly' is the latest song to be released ahead of Sir Barry Gibb's new country album Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1 on January 8, 2021. Pictured left, Barry Gibb, right, The Bee Gees in 1964. Picture: Getty

Barry Gibb has released a song called 'Butterfly' which he originally wrote and recorded with brothers Robin and Maurice Gibb when they were just children in Australia.

Barry Gibb has released a song from his new album and this time it's a stunning love song he wrote with his brothers Bee Gees Robin and Maurice Gibb when they were just young kids.

'Butterfly' was one of many songs the Gibb brothers wrote in Australia before they became household names, and in the past decades has been covered by bands including Scottish group Marmalade and by Australian singer Ronnie Burns.

'Butterfly' is the latest song to be released ahead of Sir Barry Gibb's new country album Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1 on January 8, 2021.

Barry Gibb has released a song from his new album and this time it's a stunning love song he wrote with his brothers Robin and Maurice when they were just young kids. Pictured in 1964. Picture: Getty

See more: When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards

The remaining Bee Gees brother recorded the song with American country stars Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, just two of the famous country stars to join him on the album which includes duets from good friends Olivia Newton-John and Dolly Parton.

The collections of songs sees the release of 12 Bee Gees tracks including 'Words', 'How Deep is Your Love' and 'Jive Talkin'' get reworks from Barry Gibb.

Other confirmed collaborators on the album are a selection of the world's best bluegrass and country stars including Alison Krauss, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Jay Buchanan, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow and Tommy Emmanuel.

Hear Barry, Robin and Maurice's original version of 'Butterfly' below:

Speaking about the new album Barry Gibb said: “From the first day we stepped into RCA Studios in Nashville - the very place where Elvis, Willie, Waylon, Roy, the Everly Brothers and so many other legends made their magic - the album took on a life of its own.

"I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to work with Dave and all the artists who stopped by. They were all incredibly generous with their time and talent. They inspired me more than words can express.

"I feel deep down that Maurice and Robin would have loved this album for different reasons. I wish we could have all been together to do it…but I think we were.”

The collections of songs sees the release of 12 Bee Gees tracks including 'Words', 'How Deep is Your Love' and 'Jive Talkin'' get reworks from Barry Gibb. Picture: Getty

See more: When Barry and Robin Gibb sang a flawless medley as Maurice tried to make them laugh

The full tracklisting:

1. 'I’ve Gotta Get A Message To You' with Keith Urban

2. 'Words of a Fool' with Jason Isbell

3. 'Run to Me' with Brandi Carlile

4. 'Too Much Heaven' with Alison Krauss

5. 'Lonely Days' with Little Big Town

6. 'Words' with Dolly Parton

7. 'Jive Talkin'' with Miranda Lambert, Jay Buchanan

8. 'How Deep Is Your Love' with Tommy Emanuel, Little Big Town

9. 'How Can You Mend A Broken Heart' with Sheryl Crow

10. 'To Love Somebody' with Jay Buchanan

11. 'Rest Your Love On Me' with Olivia Newton-John

12. 'Butterfly' with Gillian Welch, David Rawlings

It will be Barry Gibb's third solo album, and his first since 2016's In the Now.