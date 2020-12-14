Barry Gibb releases love song 'Butterfly' he wrote with brothers Robin and Maurice when they were kids

14 December 2020, 12:13 | Updated: 14 December 2020, 12:54

'Butterfly' is the latest song to be released ahead of Sir Barry Gibb's new country album Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1 on January 8, 2021. Pictured left, Barry Gibb, right, The Bee Gees in 1964.
'Butterfly' is the latest song to be released ahead of Sir Barry Gibb's new country album Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1 on January 8, 2021. Pictured left, Barry Gibb, right, The Bee Gees in 1964. Picture: Getty

Barry Gibb has released a song called 'Butterfly' which he originally wrote and recorded with brothers Robin and Maurice Gibb when they were just children in Australia.

Barry Gibb has released a song from his new album and this time it's a stunning love song he wrote with his brothers Bee Gees Robin and Maurice Gibb when they were just young kids.

See more: QUIZ: How well do you know the Bee Gees' song lyrics?

'Butterfly' was one of many songs the Gibb brothers wrote in Australia before they became household names, and in the past decades has been covered by bands including Scottish group Marmalade and by Australian singer Ronnie Burns.

See more: The day Bee Gees, ABBA, Olivia Newton-John, Rod Stewart and Andy Gibb sang a staggering medley

'Butterfly' is the latest song to be released ahead of Sir Barry Gibb's new country album Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1 on January 8, 2021.

Barry Gibb has released a song from his new album and this time it's a stunning love song he wrote with his brothers Robin and Maurice when they were just young kids. Pictured in 1964
Barry Gibb has released a song from his new album and this time it's a stunning love song he wrote with his brothers Robin and Maurice when they were just young kids. Pictured in 1964. Picture: Getty

See more: When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards

The remaining Bee Gees brother recorded the song with American country stars Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, just two of the famous country stars to join him on the album which includes duets from good friends Olivia Newton-John and Dolly Parton.

The collections of songs sees the release of 12 Bee Gees tracks including 'Words', 'How Deep is Your Love' and 'Jive Talkin'' get reworks from Barry Gibb.

See more: Bee Gees first TV gig: Teenage Barry Gibb and 10 year olds Robin and Maurice sing in 1960

Other confirmed collaborators on the album are a selection of the world's best bluegrass and country stars including Alison Krauss, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Jay Buchanan, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow and Tommy Emmanuel.

Hear Barry, Robin and Maurice's original version of 'Butterfly' below:

Speaking about the new album Barry Gibb said: “From the first day we stepped into RCA Studios in Nashville - the very place where Elvis, Willie, Waylon, Roy, the Everly Brothers and so many other legends made their magic - the album took on a life of its own.

See more: Relive the Bee Gees' flawless impromptu acapella performance of 'How Deep Is Your Love' on live TV

"I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to work with Dave and all the artists who stopped by. They were all incredibly generous with their time and talent. They inspired me more than words can express.

See more: When Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John sang 'Islands in the Stream' and it was glorious

"I feel deep down that Maurice and Robin would have loved this album for different reasons. I wish we could have all been together to do it…but I think we were.”

The collections of songs sees the release of 12 Bee Gees tracks including 'Words', 'How Deep is Your Love' and 'Jive Talkin'' get reworks from Barry Gibb.
The collections of songs sees the release of 12 Bee Gees tracks including 'Words', 'How Deep is Your Love' and 'Jive Talkin'' get reworks from Barry Gibb. Picture: Getty

See more: When Barry and Robin Gibb sang a flawless medley as Maurice tried to make them laugh

The full tracklisting:

1. 'I’ve Gotta Get A Message To You' with Keith Urban
2. 'Words of a Fool' with Jason Isbell
3. 'Run to Me' with Brandi Carlile
4. 'Too Much Heaven' with Alison Krauss
5. 'Lonely Days' with Little Big Town
6. 'Words' with Dolly Parton
7. 'Jive Talkin'' with Miranda Lambert, Jay Buchanan
8. 'How Deep Is Your Love' with Tommy Emanuel, Little Big Town
9. 'How Can You Mend A Broken Heart' with Sheryl Crow
10. 'To Love Somebody' with Jay Buchanan
11. 'Rest Your Love On Me' with Olivia Newton-John
12. 'Butterfly' with Gillian Welch, David Rawlings

See more: Last known video of Maurice, Robin and Barry singing together in 2001 is sensational

It will be Barry Gibb's third solo album, and his first since 2016's In the Now.

More from the Bee Gees

See more More from the Bee Gees

Bee Gees

The greatest Bee Gees songs of all time, ranked

Features

The King of Pop and the eldest Bee Gee collaborated on the song 'All In Your Name' in 2002 and were so close MJ was asked to be the the godfather to one of Barry's children.

Barry Gibb opens up about why he asked Michael Jackson to leave his home in 2002
Renata Tairova, 12, Artem Kukin, 13 and Anna Avazneli, 14 were competing on season 6 of The Voice Kids Russia when they gave a staggering performance of the Bee Gees' 'Stayin' Alive'.

The Voice Kids: Trio sing jaw-dropping rendition of 'Stayin’ Alive' by the Bee Gees

The Voice

Ahead of the movie's release on December 13, Smooth Radio's exclusive clip pays homage to Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb and how they changed the sound of disco music forever.

Watch an exclusive clip from Bee Gees film 'How Can You Mend A Broken Heart'
Bee Gees documentary

Bee Gees documentary: Watch Barry Gibb display his iconic falsetto in two brand new clips
The Bee Gees were composing and recording 'Tragedy' at Critera Studios, Miami in 1978 when the rare footage was recorded.

Private studio footage of Barry Gibb and the Bee Gees recording 'Tragedy' is phenomenal
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Barry Gibb and Maurice Gibb's daughter singing her father's favourite Bee Gees song 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart', is a moment they'll treasure forever.

Barry Gibb inviting Maurice's daughter on stage for duet of 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart' is so moving
Christmas songs

The 30 best Christmas songs of all time, ranked

It's not everyday you get a line-up of an era's legends all on one stage, but that's exactly what happened one cold January day in 1979. Pictured (L to R) Barry Gibb, Olivia Newton-John, Andy Gibb, Rod Stewart

The day ABBA, Bee Gees, Olivia Newton-John, Rod Stewart and Andy Gibb sang a staggering medley
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Queen, George Michael, Seal and Liz Minelli were just some of the stars on stage for the closing performance of the Freddie Mercury Tribute concert singing a stunning ensemble version of 'We Are The Champions.'

When Queen, George Michael, Seal and Liza Minelli sang a heartfelt tribute to Freddie Mercury

Queen

Relive Whitney Houston, Stevie Wonder, Luther Vandross and Dionne Warwick's spellbinding 1987 performance

Relive Whitney Houston, Stevie Wonder, Luther Vandross and Dionne Warwick's spellbinding 1987 performance

Whitney Houston

Barbara was a guest on the Michael Parkinson's chat show in 1999 when she sang a beautiful version of Patsy Cline's 'You Made Me Love You'.

Barbara Windsor singing show-stopping cover of 'You Made Me Love You' in 1999 is so moving

Music

Filmed in 1983, the tutorial shows the Queen guitarist demonstrating the technical and practical ways to achieve the famous 'Bohemian Rhapsody' solo as the camera zooms in on his acoustic set.

Queen’s Brian May giving a tutorial on how to play ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is so soothing

Queen

A collaboration between David Bowie and Cher may come as a surprise to many, but the pair's forgotten duet of 'Can You Hear Me' is superb.

David Bowie and Cher's electric chemistry while singing forgotten duet of 'Can You Hear Me' is sensational

David Bowie