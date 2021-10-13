A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

Barry Gibb and Linda Gray tied the knot in 1970, and have spent five decades together since. Here's a full rundown of their relationship history...

When brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb decided to form the Bee Gees, they couldn't have imagined how successful they would become.

At the time, the young trio had just moved from Manchester to Queensland, Australia, where they bagged their first chart success with the 1966 single 'Spicks and Specks', and began their journey to international stardom.

That same year, Barry had married his first wife, Maureen Bates, when he was just 19. The pair lived together for a short time, but divorced in July 1970.

Fast forward two months – and Barry had tied the knot with his now-wife, Linda Gray.

1967: Barry Gibb meets former Miss Edinburgh, Linda Gray

Barry Gibb first met Linda Gray on the set of Top of the Pops in London.

The Bee Gee told The Sun that there was an instant connection with the former Miss Edinburgh when he set eyes on her in 1967 on the television set.

"She was the hostess for one week, the week Massachusetts was No1. And she’d never heard of it," the singer recalled.

"We just saw each other across the room and something happened."

Barry went on to reveal the pair had a steamier moment in a nearby studio – on the set of Doctor Who.

"And, um, we had a bit of a cuddle in Doctor Who’s Tardis, surrounded by Daleks!"

Gibb further gushed about meeting his wife on Piers Morgan's Life Stories in 2017.

'When we first saw each other I thought it was love at first sight," he told the host. "I thought then, 'That is the woman I am going to spend the rest of my life with'."

1970: Barry Gibb and Linda Gray get married

Barry and Linda tied the knot three years after they met on September 1, 1970 – which was also Gibb's 24th birthday.

His divorce to previous wife Maureen had been finalised two months before.

1973: Barry Gibb and Linda have their first child, Stephen

Three years after they married, Barry and Linda welcomed their first son on December 1, Stephen Thadeus Crompton Gibb.

Stephen was born in London, England, but was later raised in Miami, United States.

At the age of three, he followed in his father's musical footsteps and began playing piano, but when he was a teenager he decided to play the guitar instead.

He's been in several hard rock and metal bands across his music career, including 58, Black Label Society and Crowbar.

1977: Barry Gibb and Linda's second child, Ashley, is born

Barry and Linda's second child, Ashley Robert Crompton Gibb, was born on September 8.

Like his father and older brother, Ashley has also pursued a career in music.

According to fan website GSI, Barry and Linda choose to name their second Ashley as it was a name Linda had always loved. The Robert part of his name was after Australian-British entrepreneur Robert Stigwood, the website also claims.

1981: Barry Gibb and Linda welcome their third son, Travis

The couple's third child, Travis Gibb, was born on January 10 in Florida.

1984: Michael Gibb, Barry and Linda's fourth son, is born

Three years later, Barry and Linda welcomed another boy to the family.

Michael Gibb was born on the same day as his older brother, Stephen, on December 1.

He was named after music icon Michael Jackson, who was his godfather and a good friend of Gibb.

Michael Gibb pursued a career in acting and has six acting credits to his name.

1991: Barry and Linda welcome their first daughter and final child

On December 29, 1991, Barry and Linda welcomed their first daughter to their family, Alexandra Gibb.

2002: Barry and Linda's first grandchild is born

Barry and Linda's first son, Stephen, welcomed his first child Nina in December 2002 – making her the first grandchild of the couple.

Almost a year to the date later, Ashley Gibb's first child, Lucas John Crompton, was born in 2003.

The pair now have seven grandchildren.

2020: Barry and Linda celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary

Last September, it was 50 years since Barry and Linda had both said "I do" at the altar.

In the decades since, the pair have shared a wealth of cherished experiences: five children, seven grandchildren, and one incredible music career.

The couple currently reside in their Miami Beach home in the States.