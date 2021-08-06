Listen to Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb's fantastic newly-discovered duet

Barry Gibb and Barbra Streisand. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Barbra Streisand has unveiled a previously unreleased duet with longtime friend Barry Gibb, and it's a joy to hear.

Barbra and Barry famously teamed up for her iconic 1980 album Guilty, and the pair followed it up with the sequel album Guilty Pleasures in 2005.

From that second album was this track which didn't make the final cut, but Barbra has finally released it to her fans.

'If Only You Were Mine' was written by Barry alongside his sons Ashley and Steve. Listen to it below:

The track features on Barbra's new album Release Me 2, which is a compilation of rare and previously unreleased tracks.

Released today (August 6) it is the follow-up to her 2012 compilation Release Me.

The album's lead single 'I'd Want It to Be You' is a duet with Willie Nelson. There is also a duet with Kermit the Frog, plus collaborations with Carole King and Burt Bacharach.

Following the massive success of the Bee Gees in the late 1970s, Barry Gibb began to write and produce songs for other artists. Barbra approached Barry to write songs for her new album, and he ended up doing the entire album, Guilty.

Barry produced all the tracks and provided backing vocals for most of the songs, including the title track duet. He followed this up with the sequel album Guilty Pleasures 25 years later.