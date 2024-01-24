Maurice Gibb's daughter Samantha sings haunting cover of Bee Gees' 'Stayin' Alive' and it's incredible

The Bee Gees's only daughter paid tribute to her father.

In a heartfelt tribute to her legendary father, Maurice Gibb's daughter, Samantha Gibb, has given a soulful rendition of the Bee Gees' classic hit, 'Stayin' Alive.'

Samantha, following in her father's musical footsteps, showcased her deep emotional connection to the song when she recorded her own version of it, and paid tribute to her father, in 2017.

Accompanied by Barry Gibb's son, Stephen Gibb on the guitar, Samantha, 43, sang a heartfelt, soulful version of 'Stayin' Alive' to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the song's release.

The recording was filmed just a year after children of the Gibb brothers formed their own band, The Gibb Collective.

The recording was filmed just a year after children of the Gibb brothers formed their own band, Gibb Collective.

In 2016, Samantha collaborated with her partner Lazaro to record a heartfelt cover of the Bee Gees classic 'New York Mining Disaster 1941.'

Encouraged by the success of the rendition and eager to embark on more musical ventures, Samantha reached out to her cousins to assemble a tribute for her father and uncles, leading to the creation of the Gibb Collective, bringing together the talented offspring of brothers Barry, Maurice, Robin, and Andy Gibb.

The band released their first album Please Don’t Turn Out The Lights, on May 19th, 2017, featuring ten reimagined covers of Bee Gees classics, showcasing a contemporary perspective on the timeless tunes that defined an era.

'Stayin' Alive' became a huge hit for the Bee Gees in 1977 when it was released as part of the soundtrack for Saturday Night Fever.

"Staying Alive" BeeGees Tribute by Samantha Gibb

The iconic track, originally performed by the Bee Gees, has become a symbol of resilience over the years and has been covered by artists including Ozzy Osbourne, The Happy Mondays and Lizzo.

'Stayin' Alive' became a huge hit for the Bee Gees in 1977 when it was released as part of the soundtrack for Saturday Night Fever.

The Bee Gees later explained the significance of the song, with Robin Gibb saying: "The subject matter of 'Stayin' Alive' is actually quite a serious one; It's about survival in the streets of New York, and the lyrics actually say that".

Barry Gibb added: "People crying out for help. Desperate songs. Those are the ones that become giants. The minute you capture that on record, it's gold. 'Stayin' Alive' is the epitome of that.

"Everybody struggles against the world, fighting all the bullshit and things that can drag you down. And it really is a victory just to survive. But when you climb back on top and win bigger than ever before, well that's something everybody reacts to everybody".