Celine Dion sings in public for first time in four years in incredible backstage Grammys video

In the incredible moment caught on camera, Celine is seen performing an acapella duet with singer Sonyae in a corridor backstage, as the pair socialised behind-the-scenes at the awards ceremony. Picture: Sonyae/Instagram

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The singer gave her first public performance since being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome.

Celine Dion may have made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammys but unbeknownst to fans, the 55-year-old went on to sing backstage in what would be her first public performance in over four years.

In the incredible moment caught on camera, Celine is seen performing an acapella duet with singer Sonyae in a corridor backstage as the pair socialised behind-the-scenes at the awards ceremony.

The video of the pair, uploaded onto Sonyae's Instagram page, has sent Celine fans wild as its the first time the singer has showcased her singing voice since disappearing from the public eye after being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome – an autoimmune and neurological disorder that causes stiffness in the limbs.

The 66th Grammy Awards took place on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and was hosted by Trevor Noah.

At the closing of the awards, Celine appeared on stage to present the final gong of the night, Album of the Year, while her version of 'The Power of Love' played.

As Celine stepped onto the stage, accompanied by her son René-Charles Angélil, the crowd cheered and gave her a standing ovation. The camera also showed Taylor Swift, who was standing up and clapping, dancing, and singing to Celine's hit.

“Thank you all, I love you right back,” she told the delighted crowd.

“When I say I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart. Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world."

The moment between Celine and Taylor went on to be seen as controversial, as viewers felt the younger singer had 'snubbed' Celine.

After Taylor reached the stage to receive the award, she embraced the producer Jack Antonoff, her friend and fellow Grammy-nominee Lana Del Rey, and the sound engineer Laura Sisk. While getting the trophy from Celine, Swift's head was turned to her collaborators in shock over the win.

She was probably overjoyed and distracted by the win — but that didn't stop people from calling her "rude" for not greeting Dion properly.

However, the two stars were seen in a lovely hug backstage at the awards show held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The two stars were seen in a lovely hug backstage at the awards show held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday. Picture: Getty

In the cute picture, Swift put her arm around Dion and placed her hand on her shoulder and the two rested their heads on each other's. They looked thrilled to be meeting up, as they were smiling in the photo that they took together.

The moment came after Celine's sister, Claudette Dion, gave an update on the star's health in September 2023, saying that the singer was "trying everything to heal", and last week, a new documentary about Dion was announced, raising awareness about Stiff Person Syndrome.

I Am: Céline Dion will focus on a year in the life of the legendary singer, as she battles with the condition, with Celine saying said she hopes the film will “raise awareness of this little-known condition”.

Stiff Person Syndrome is an illness which leaves people as "human statues", locking the body into rigid positions.

The disease is so rare that 'one in one million people' in the world suffer from the condition.

There is no cure for SPS, but there are treatments that slow down the progression, but the singer is said that she is doing all she can to reduce symptoms.