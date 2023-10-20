Celine Dion stuns with surprise short pixie haircut in throwback video

20 October 2023, 15:05

Celine Dion has been quietly battling with stiff-person syndrome away from the public eye since last year.
Celine Dion has been quietly battling with stiff-person syndrome away from the public eye since last year. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The Canadian singer has posted a video from 2003 to her official Instagram page.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celine Dion has been quietly battling with Stiff Person Syndrome away from the public eye since last year.

December 2022 saw Celine Dion make a statement to fans across the world confirming she had a rare illness.

The 54-year-old singer announced she had Stiff Person Syndrome, an illness which leaves people as "human statues", locking the body into rigid positions.

The disease is so rare that 'one in one million people' in the world suffer from the condition, and her diagnosis has meant she hasn't shown up on social media since the announcement.

However, the singer's team has been sharing throwback videos on her Instagram page in recent months, the most recent being a beautiful clip of Celine singing from 2003.

The disease is so rare that 'one in one million people' in the world suffer from the condition, and her diagnosis has meant she hasn't shown up on social media since the announcement.
The disease is so rare that 'one in one million people' in the world suffer from the condition, and her diagnosis has meant she hasn't shown up on social media since the announcement. Picture: Getty
The 54-year-old singer announced she had Stiff Person Syndrome, an illness which leaves people as "human statues", locking the body into rigid positions.
The 54-year-old singer announced she had Stiff Person Syndrome, an illness which leaves people as "human statues", locking the body into rigid positions. Picture: Getty

The video documents the creative journey behind her 2003 French album 1 fille & 4 types (translated as "1 girl & 4 guys"), a collaborative effort with acclaimed writers and producers Jean-Jacques Goldman, Gildas Arzel, Eric Benzi, and Jacques Veneruso.

These were the same talented individuals she had previously joined forces with on her earlier, immensely successful French records.

Celine Dion can be seen rocking a short pixie cut – a world away from her usual long hair – in a nod to her more rock 'n' roll look of the early 2000s.

The album cover, as well as the video shared, depicted the current 55-year-old Canadian songstress during her collaboration with the quartet inside a laundromat.

She sported a casual look in a t-shirt and jeans while flaunting and stylish short hair.

The accompanying caption for the video, posted in celebration of the album's 20th anniversary, read: "In 2003, Celine reconnected with 3 songwriters and 1 artistic director: Jacques Veneruso, Erick Benzi, Gildas Arzel and JJ Goldman.

"The result is 1 fille & 4 types. It was released on October 13, 2003. 20 years ago! Rediscover this album, link in bio - Team Celine."

Taking to the comments, her nostalgic fans were thrilled with the throwback video.

"I love her for her talent, her voice, her and for looking like my mother," one wrote.

"You were and are always the best in all the languages you sing now," another said, with a third fan sharing their own experience with Stiff Person Syndrome.

"Keep fighting the cruel beast that is SPS @celinedion," they wrote.

"We are doing all we can to raise awareness so a cure may one day be found. We have the diagnosis in our family too and life is very challenging," adding: "Sending love, light and hope."

Celine Dion pictured with short hair in 2003.
Celine Dion pictured with short hair in 2003. Picture: Getty
Celine Dion and Sharon Osbourne pictured in 2003.
Celine Dion and Sharon Osbourne pictured in 2003. Picture: Getty

The video comes just weeks after Celine's family gave an update on her ailing health, saying her illness is 'impossible to control'.

In an interview with Hello!, Claudette, Dion's sister, shared insights into the family's hopes and struggles concerning Celine's debilitating condition.

"We are keeping our fingers crossed in the quest to find a remedy for Celine's distressing ailment. The spasms are uncontrollable," Claudette revealed.

"You know how people often abruptly wake up due to a leg or calf cramp? It's somewhat akin to that, but it affects all her muscles. There's little we can do to ease her suffering."

"She's putting in every effort to regain her health," the star's sister continued. "She's a resilient woman."

The video comes just weeks after Celine's family gave an update on her ailing health, saying her illness is 'impossible to control'.
The video comes just weeks after Celine's family gave an update on her ailing health, saying her illness is 'impossible to control'. Picture: Getty

Celine Dion announces diagnosis with incurable neurological disorder

There is no cure for SPS, but there are treatments that slow down the progression, but the singer is said that she is doing all she can to reduce symptoms.

"Celine is in an enormous amount of pain,” a source told Radar in June. “She has the best medical team money can buy, but things aren’t looking good.

"Her disease is incurable. And as hard she’s worked at it with doctors and therapists, she simply isn’t getting better."

"To be honest, she can barely move."

The sources added that Celine Dion sold her home to be closer to her family as she battles her illness.

More from Celine Dion

See more More from Celine Dion

Celine Dion's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Celine Dion's 10 best ever songs, ranked

Celine Dion - London

Celine Dion facts: Singer's age, net worth, boyfriend and children revealed

Celine Dion's family has revealed details about the rare illness that has kept the music icon away from the stage in recent months.

Celine Dion's health battle: Star's illness is ‘impossible to control' says family in latest update
Key changes

The 15 greatest key changes in pop history, ranked

Song Lists

A source close to the singer has spoken about the difficulties the star is having, revealing Celine Dion is suffering from 'unbearable' spasms and is susceptible to falling.

Celine Dion latest: 'Likely to never sing in public again' due to Stiff Person Syndrome

Superstar singer Adele has a performance ritual before her Las Vegas shows, that involves an intimate connection with her idol, Celine Dion.

Celine Dion: How Adele starts every concert with tribute to her 'idol' as Canadian star battles health issues

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

A video of John Lennon listening to the first ever playback of 'Imagine' captures an incredible moment in music history.

Watch the moment John Lennon hears 'Imagine' played for first time in extraordinary video

John Lennon

Mick Jagger and The Rolling Stones with Lady Gaga in New York

The Rolling Stones shock fans with Lady Gaga surprise show at tiny New York venue – video

Music

Noddy Holder

Noddy Holder facts: Slade singer's age, songs, wife, children and career revealed

Features

Noddy Holder has been battling cancer

Slade's Noddy Holder has been fighting throat cancer for five years, wife reveals

Music

Take That interview with Smooth Radio

Take That reflect on 10 years as a trio ahead of new album: "You know Robbie, he might come back"

Take That

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Sanctuary Selection

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents

Legends of the Ashes with Stephen Fry