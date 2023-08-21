Celine Dion latest: 'Likely to never sing in public again' due to Stiff Person Syndrome

A source close to the singer has spoken about the difficulties the star is having, revealing Celine Dion is suffering from 'unbearable' spasms and is susceptible to falling. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Sources say the 'My Heart Will Go On' singer may never perform again as she battles the incurable illness

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Celine Dion may never sing on stage again, according to reports.

The 55-year-old singer, who is battling incurable Stiff Person Syndrome, may need to quit her career entirely and not perform again, following the announcement in May that she was cancelling her Courage World Tour.

A source close to the singer has spoken about the difficulties the star is having, revealing Celine is suffering from 'unbearable' spasms and is susceptible to falling.

The 55-year-old singer, who is battling incurable Stiff Person Syndrome, may need to quit her career entirely and not perform again, following the announcement in May that she was cancelling her Courage World Tour. Picture: Getty

The source continued to give an update on the illness, said to turn sufferers into 'human statues', adding: "Her back has become hunched and her muscle spasms are, at times, unbearable.". Picture: Getty

Speaking to The National Enquirer, the insider said: "Celine hasn't been photographed in public in almost 600 days — and with good reason. She has trouble walking and is at the mercy of loud noises that trigger spasms, which make her susceptible to failing," they said.

The source continued to give an update on the illness, said to turn sufferers into 'human statues', adding: "Her back has become hunched and her muscle spasms are, at times, unbearable."

The news comes after it was confirmed Celine Dion, is being cared for by their sister Linda who has moved into Celine's home alongside her three sons René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson.

Speaking last month, her sister Claudette said that Linda and the rest of Celine's family are working closely with researchers and doctors to help find treatment for the rare illness.

Watch Celine Dion sing 'Because You Loved Me' on Carpool Karaoke

Speaking to Le Journal de Montreal (via SheMazing), Claudette spoke of Celine's life behind closed doors.

"When I call her and she's busy, I speak to my sister Linda who lives with her and tells me that she's working hard.

"She's listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible,” Claudette said.

Speaking of her sister's decision to cancel her Courage World Tour, she explained the star had had little choice.

"I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the best and top of her game.

"At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It's important to listen to it," she said.

Celine Dion's sister Claudette said the family'trust' Celine to find a rehabilitation that work for her and allows her to return to the world stage. Picture: Getty

Celine Dion announces diagnosis with incurable neurological disorder

Claudette added that they 'trust' Celine to find a rehabilitation that work for her and allows her to return to the world stage.

"[Performing] is innate to her, she's disciplined in every area of her life… We can't find any medicine that works, but having hope is important," she said.

The singer revealed in December 2022 that she was battling a rare neurological disorder named Stiff Person Syndrome.

The condition affects one in a million people, and causes muscles to tense uncontrollably, and leaves people like 'human statues' as it locks the body into rigid positions, leaving them unable to walk or talk.

There is no cure for SPS, but there are treatments that slow down the progression, and Celine has said that she is doing all she can to reduce symptoms.