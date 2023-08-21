Celine Dion latest: 'Likely to never sing in public again' due to Stiff Person Syndrome

21 August 2023, 15:42

A source close to the singer has spoken about the difficulties the star is having, revealing Celine Dion is suffering from 'unbearable' spasms and is susceptible to falling.
A source close to the singer has spoken about the difficulties the star is having, revealing Celine Dion is suffering from 'unbearable' spasms and is susceptible to falling. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Sources say the 'My Heart Will Go On' singer may never perform again as she battles the incurable illness

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celine Dion may never sing on stage again, according to reports.

The 55-year-old singer, who is battling incurable Stiff Person Syndrome, may need to quit her career entirely and not perform again, following the announcement in May that she was cancelling her Courage World Tour.

A source close to the singer has spoken about the difficulties the star is having, revealing Celine is suffering from 'unbearable' spasms and is susceptible to falling.

The 55-year-old singer, who is battling incurable Stiff Person Syndrome, may need to quit her career entirely and not perform again, following the announcement in May that she was cancelling her Courage World Tour.
The 55-year-old singer, who is battling incurable Stiff Person Syndrome, may need to quit her career entirely and not perform again, following the announcement in May that she was cancelling her Courage World Tour. Picture: Getty
The source continued to give an update on the illness, said to turn sufferers into &squot;human statues&squot;, adding: "Her back has become hunched and her muscle spasms are, at times, unbearable."
The source continued to give an update on the illness, said to turn sufferers into 'human statues', adding: "Her back has become hunched and her muscle spasms are, at times, unbearable.". Picture: Getty

Speaking to The National Enquirer, the insider said: "Celine hasn't been photographed in public in almost 600 days — and with good reason. She has trouble walking and is at the mercy of loud noises that trigger spasms, which make her susceptible to failing," they said.

The source continued to give an update on the illness, said to turn sufferers into 'human statues', adding: "Her back has become hunched and her muscle spasms are, at times, unbearable."

The news comes after it was confirmed Celine Dion, is being cared for by their sister Linda who has moved into Celine's home alongside her three sons René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson.

Speaking last month, her sister Claudette said that Linda and the rest of Celine's family are working closely with researchers and doctors to help find treatment for the rare illness.

Watch Celine Dion sing 'Because You Loved Me' on Carpool Karaoke

Speaking to Le Journal de Montreal (via SheMazing), Claudette spoke of Celine's life behind closed doors.

"When I call her and she's busy, I speak to my sister Linda who lives with her and tells me that she's working hard.

"She's listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible,” Claudette said.

Speaking of her sister's decision to cancel her Courage World Tour, she explained the star had had little choice.

"I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the best and top of her game.

"At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It's important to listen to it," she said.

Celine Dion's sister Claudette said the family'trust' Celine to find a rehabilitation that work for her and allows her to return to the world stage.
Celine Dion's sister Claudette said the family'trust' Celine to find a rehabilitation that work for her and allows her to return to the world stage. Picture: Getty

Celine Dion announces diagnosis with incurable neurological disorder

Claudette added that they 'trust' Celine to find a rehabilitation that work for her and allows her to return to the world stage.

"[Performing] is innate to her, she's disciplined in every area of her life… We can't find any medicine that works, but having hope is important," she said.

The singer revealed in December 2022 that she was battling a rare neurological disorder named Stiff Person Syndrome.

The condition affects one in a million people, and causes muscles to tense uncontrollably, and leaves people like 'human statues' as it locks the body into rigid positions, leaving them unable to walk or talk.

There is no cure for SPS, but there are treatments that slow down the progression, and Celine has said that she is doing all she can to reduce symptoms.

More from Celine Dion

See more More from Celine Dion

Celine Dion's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Celine Dion's 10 best ever songs, ranked

Celine Dion - London

Celine Dion facts: Singer's age, net worth, boyfriend and children revealed

Superstar singer Adele has a performance ritual before her Las Vegas shows, that involves an intimate connection with her idol, Celine Dion.

Celine Dion: How Adele starts every concert with tribute to her 'idol' as Canadian star battles health issues
Claudette Dion revealed Celine Dion, 55, is being cared for by their sister Linda who has moved into Celine's home alongside her three sons René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson.

Celine Dion's sister gives emotional update on star's health: 'We can't find any medicine that works'
Celine Dion sister has given an update on the singer's battle with Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion's sister breaks silence on star's declining health: "She is fighting"

Celine Dion is suffering from an illness so rare that only one in one million people in the world suffer from the condition.

What is Stiff Person Syndrome? Celine Dion's incurable illness explained

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Tracey Ullman in 2020

Tracey Ullman facts: Singer and comedian's age, husband, children and career explained

TV & Film

Michael Buble and his family

Michael Bublé and wife Luisana celebrate daughter's 1st birthday with beautiful unseen pictures

Michael Bublé

Richard Carpenter in 2009

Richard Carpenter facts: Carpenters singer's age, wife, children, songs and net worth revealed

Carpenters

The tragic story of Karen Carpenter, one of the greatest vocalists of all time

The tragic story of Karen Carpenter, one of the greatest vocalists of all time

Carpenters

Shania Twain announces her new album

Shania Twain: Win tickets to see country icon on her UK tour for 2023

Music