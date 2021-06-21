The 10 greatest Christopher Cross songs ever, ranked

Christopher Cross was one of the most successful singer-songwriters of the early 1980s.

Known for his instantly-hummable melodies and super smooth voice, Christopher Cross scored several big hits and earned multiple Grammy Awards.

We've put together a list of his very best to make for a perfect introductory playlist:

I Will (Take You Forever) Christopher teamed up with English West End star Frances Ruffelle for this sweet '80s love song. The underrated duet featured on his Back of My Mind album in 1988.

Swept Away Another song from Back of My Mind, this is another gorgeous ballad, which sounds even better when Christopher sings it as an acoustic track (see above).

I Really Don't Know Anymore This is the second track on Christopher's self-titled debut album, which won him the Grammy for Album of the Year in 1981 (beating Pink Floyd's The Wall, no less!). The album is noted as one of the greatest soft rock albums of all time, and being one of the ultimate yacht rock albums ever. Also, you can't miss Michael McDonald's excellent backing vocals on this one.

Say You'll Be Mine Another cracker from Christopher Cross, this album-opener featured backing vocals from country singer Nicolette Larson.

Never be the Same This excellent track gave Christopher a Top 20 hit in the US, and sounds like it should be the theme tune to a feel-good '80s family sitcom.

All Right This was the lead single to Christopher's second album Another Page, giving him another Top 15 hit in the States. It features both Michael McDonald and several Toto members on the track. And that's alright with us.

Think of Laura This ballad was Christopher's final top 10 hit in the States, reaching number 9. He wrote the song to mourn the death of Denison University college student Laura Carter, who was killed in Ohio when she was struck by a stray bullet during gunfire in a gang war. Laura was a lacrosse player from Pennsylvania whom Christopher had met through her college roommate Paige McNinch, whom Cross was dating at the time. He wrote the song as a way of offering comfort to McNinch, and respecting Carter's memory.

Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do) This was the main theme for the 1981 film Arthur starring Dudley Moore and Liza Minnelli. It won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 1981, and was a number one hit in the US. It was written in collaboration between Cross, pop legend Burt Bacharach, and Bacharach's frequent writing partner and then-wife Carole Bayer Sager.

Sailing This was a massive success from Christopher's debut album, helping him to win five Grammys including Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Arguably the greatest yacht rock song ever, Cross has said that its inspiration was his friendship with an older friend from high school, Al Glasscock, who would take him sailing as a teenager. He finally reunited with Al in 1995 after 28 years, and sent him a copy of the platinum LP he earned for selling more than five million copies of 'Sailing'.