Randy Newman facts: Toy Story singer's age, songs and career revealed

Randy Newman will perform at the 2020 Oscars. Picture: Getty

Randy Newman is a legendary singer-songwriter, perhaps best known in recent years as the composer of Toy Story soundtrack songs like 'You've Got a Friend in Me'.

The American artist performed at the 2020 Oscars, singing his nominated song 'I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away' from Toy Story 4.

But what else is he known for and what are his most famous songs? Here is your handy guide: