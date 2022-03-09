Randy Newman facts: Toy Story singer's age, songs and career revealed

9 March 2022, 17:08

Randy Newman will perform at the 2020 Oscars
Randy Newman will perform at the 2020 Oscars. Picture: Getty

Randy Newman is a legendary singer-songwriter, perhaps best known in recent years as the composer of Toy Story soundtrack songs like 'You've Got a Friend in Me'.

The American artist performed at the 2020 Oscars, singing his nominated song 'I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away' from Toy Story 4.

But what else is he known for and what are his most famous songs? Here is your handy guide:

  1. Who is Randy Newman?

    Randy Newman is an American singer-songwriter, composer and pianist, who is known for his distinctive voice, satirical pop songs and film scores.

    Since the 1980s, he has worked mostly as a film composer, including scores for Leatherheads, Pleasantville, Marriage Story, Meet the Parents, and Seabiscuit.

    He also has scored nine Disney-Pixar films: Toy Story; A Bug's Life; Toy Story 2; Monsters, Inc.; Cars; Toy Story 3; Monsters University; Cars 3; Toy Story 4.

    He has had 20 (yes, 20!) Academy Award nominations in the Best Original Score and Best Original Song categories, and has won twice in the latter category.

  2. What are his most famous songs?

    His biggest hit was the satirical 'Short People', which was a number two hit in the USA in 1977.

    Other famous songs include:

    - Mama Told Me Not To Come (later covered by Three Dog Night and Tom Jones)

    - Political Science

    - Sail Away

    - You've Got a Friend in Me (from Toy Story)

    - You Can Leave Your Hat On (later covered by Joe Cocker and Tom Jones)

    - I Think It's Going to Rain Today

  3. How old is Randy Newman?

    Randy Newman was born to a Jewish family on November 28, 1943. He celebrated his 78th birthday in 2021.

    He is the son of Adele (1916-1988), a secretary, and Irving George Newman (1913-1990), an internist.

    Three of his uncles were noted Hollywood film-score composers: Alfred Newman, Lionel Newman and Emil Newman. His cousins, Thomas, Maria, David and Joey, are also composers for movies.

    His parents were nonobservant Jews, but Newman is an atheist.

  4. Is Randy Newman married?

    Randy Newman and Gretchen Preece
    Randy Newman and Gretchen Preece. Picture: Getty

    He was married to German-born Roswitha Schmale from 1967 to 1985, and they had three sons together.

    Newman has been married to Gretchen Preece, with whom he has two children, Patrick Newman and Alice Newman, since 1990.

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Sean Lennon in 2014

Sean Lennon facts: John Lennon son's girlfriend, songs and friendship with Michael Jackson revealed

John Lennon

Julian Lennon

Julian Lennon facts: John Lennon son's net worth, songs, parents and partner revealed

John Lennon

Kacey Musgraves facts: Who is Kacey Musgraves? Age, height, songs and net worth revealed

Kacey Musgraves facts: Country singer's age, height, songs and net worth revealed
Duffy released her hit album Rockferry in 2008

Duffy facts: Welsh singer's age, partner, songs and career revealed
Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey facts: Singer's age, husband, parents, children and more revealed

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

More Smooth Features

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained
Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed
Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother
Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed