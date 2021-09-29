The Story of... 'We Have All the Time in the World' by Louis Armstrong

Louis Armstrong recorded the secondary theme for 'On Her Majesty's Secret Service'. Picture: Alamy

By Tom Eames

Looking back at the history of the stunning James Bond love song, originally from On Her Majesty's Secret Service.

It's one of the most beautiful love songs ever recorded, and also one of the greatest James Bond themes, even if you may have forgotten that's where it originally came from.

Recorded for George Lazenby's first and only outing as James Bond, the Louis Armstrong tune still sounds fantastic over 50 years later.

But how did the song come about and how did Louis get involved? Here's all the big facts: