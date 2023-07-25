The Story of... 'Hold On' by Wilson Phillips

Glen Ballard accepted them when Perry introduced him to the group. Ballard, a rising composer and producer, achieved his greatest success when he collaborated with Michael Jackson on 'Man In The Mirror' , a number one smash in 1988. Later, he would co-write and produce the Jagged Little Pill album by Alanis Morissette.

In Wendy Wilson's bedroom, they practised singing together. When they were ready, Michelle Phillips arranged a meeting with producer Richard Perry, who was in charge of Carly Simon 's 'You're So Vain' .

In the 1970s and 1980s, Phillips and the Wilson sisters all lived in the Los Angeles region. The three of them created their singing and vocal harmonies since they all grew up around music.

The group is made up of Chynna Phillips, a child of John and Michelle Phillips of The Mamas & The Papas, and sisters Carnie and Wendy Wilson, the children of Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys .

Who wrote 'Hold On' and what is it about?

Glen Ballard co-wrote 'Hold On'. Picture: Getty

'Hold On' was written by Glen Ballard, with the lyrics by Chynna Phillips. Additional songwriting credits were given to Carnie Wilson.

This song offers support to someone who is going through a difficult moment. The songs has a lot of compassion as well as some harsh love ("No one can change your life except for you") and ("Things'll go your way if you hold on for one more day").

The lyrics were written by Chynna Phillips in reference to her drinking and drug abuse.

Wilson Phillips and producer Glen Ballard were collaborating when he brought Chynna a cassette tape with some music that required lyrics.

Phillips brought it home to work on the lyrics, but she didn't get it through the front door before inspiration struck.

She wrote about the hurt of lost love and the material that surrounds it as she was riding in her automobile and her mother Michelle was inside the home.

"I thought to myself, 'Well, AA tells me, just hold on, just one day at a time,'" Phillips told Rolling Stone. "I thought, 'OK, if I can just hold on for one more day, then I can do this.'"

She also explained to Kelly Clarkson: "I just said if I don't change my course, I'm going to be in a lot of trouble."

"I remember one guy I played it for said, 'That's not going to go anywhere. That's not a very good song. It's really corny,'" Phillips said. "I just remember thinking to myself, 'God, I hope he's wrong.'"

Rock legend and Eagles star Joe Walsh also appeared on the track, playing guitar.