Marti Pellow facts: Wet Wet Wet singer's age, wife, net worth, songs and more facts

19 January 2022, 16:27

Wet Wet Wet Perform At Edinburgh Castle
Picture: Getty

Marti Pellow is one of Scotland's finest singers of the past 30 years.

As the frontman for Wet Wet Wet during their chart-dominating pomp in the 1990s to his solo career, he continues to bring in big crowds wherever he performs.

Here are all the big facts about Marti Pellow any fan should know:

  1. Who is Marti Pellow?

    Marti Pellow is a Scottish singer, and was the lead singer of Scottish pop group Wet Wet Wet from their formation in 1982 until their first split in 1997, and again from their reformation in 2004 to their second split in 2017.

    He has also recorded several solo albums, and performed as an actor in musical theatre productions in both the West End and on Broadway.

  2. Marti Pellow age: How old is he?

    Marti Pellow was born on March 23, 1965.

    He celebrated his 56th birthday in 2021.

  3. Marti Pellow partner: Is he married?

    Marti Pellow has been in a relationship with former model Eileen Catterson for over 20 years.

  4. When did he join Wet Wet Wet, and why did he leave?

    Marti Pellow joined the band in 1982, while training to be a painter and decorator. Then going by his name of Mark McLachlan, he later changed to his stage name of Marti Pellow, created from his mother's maiden name Pellow and the nickname he was given at school (smarty).

    The band name Wet Wet Wet was chosen from a line in the 1982 Scritti Politti song 'Gettin' Havin' & Holdin'' ("it's tired of joking... wet, wet with tears").

    Marti sang the lead vocals on Wet Wet Wet's biggest hits, including 'Love is All Around', 'Sweet Little Mystery' and 'Goodnight Girl'.

    In 1997, the band split. Pellow was by this time suffering from an addiction to heroin. On finally beating the drug, he said: "It was textbook. I couldn't function without it. But there's no romantic side to heroin – it's no good."

    The band reformed in 2004, but in 2017, Marti announced he was leaving the band to concentrate on his solo work: “Performing concerts, acting and my own songwriting - as an artist I feel a lot more settled in this world.

    “I have had a great time and loved my career with Wet Wet Wet and to me they will always be the best band in the world. When I started in Wet Wet Wet I gave it 100% of my heart and soul and that’s what it demands and that is also what the fans demand - and if I can’t do that because my focus is elsewhere, then this is not fair on the fans or the rest of the guys in the band.”

  5. How many solo albums has he released?

    Starting with 2001's Smile, Marti has released 12 solo albums.

    His most recent album was 2021's Stargazer.

  6. What is Martin Pellow's net worth?

    Marti Pellow has an estimated net worth of around £15 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

