Elton John and ABBA release brilliant duet video of two classic songs after TikTok trend

4 August 2022, 13:35 | Updated: 4 August 2022, 15:29

Elton and ABBA unite
Elton and ABBA unite. Picture: TikTok/ABBA

By Tom Eames

ABBA’s Benny Anderson and Elton John have teamed up on a new mash-up video for TikTok, and it’s awesome.

The pop legends performed a live version of each of their iconic songs before they were blended together in TikTok.

Benny played ABBA’s 1979 classic ‘Chiquitita’ on the piano, while Elton played his 1973 hit, ‘Bennie And The Jets’.

ABBA star Benny is at his piano playing the opening bars to ‘Chiquitita’ before it quickly pans to Elton who is at his own piano playing ‘Bennie And The Jets’.

“Heard that ‘Chiquitita’ was trending again… with Elton John!” the caption on the official ABBA TikTok page reads.

The mashup has become a trend on TikTok recently, after a user put them together on a video a few weeks ago.

Watch the video below:

Elton John recently began the UK leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Norwich on June 15. He first announced the first UK dates for his final run of shows back in 2018.

Meanwhile, ABBA are currently promoting their virtual concert residency, ABBA Voyage. The purpose-built venue at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London features a digital recreation of the legendary band as they appeared in the early ‘80s, while a live band performs a setlist of their iconic hits.

