Watch Olivia Newton-John and John Travola dance one last time in adorable final interview

25 August 2022, 09:56

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta were glowing as they giggled and embraced for photos on the red carpet and stopped to speak to a reporter from E! for what would be their last ever interview together. Picture: E! News/Getty Images

By Giorgina Hamilton

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta had a little dance to the routine of 'You're The One That I Want' during their last ever recorded interview in 2018.

The video was filmed when the famous duo reunited for the 40th Anniversary party for the movie Grease.

The presenter begins the conversation by asking the pair what is the one memory that stands out from making the movie Grease, 40-years previously.

The presenter begins the conversation by asking the pair what is the one memory that stands out from making the movie Grease 40 years ago. Picture: E! News
The interviewer then goes on to ask if the pair ever had a romance, with Travolta replying with a smile, “We're not allowed to talk about that.". Picture: E! News

“Meeting Olivia,”John Travolta responds without missing a beat, “beyond a shadow of a doubt."

“And I have to say the same,” Olivia says.

“Because John talked me into doing it [Grease] and that was a magical day, to meet him.”

The interviewer then goes on about the famous romance rumours around the pair, with Travolta replying with a smile, “We're not allowed to talk about that."

She then asks John Travolta can show her a quick dance move, which evolves into Olivia and John starting a little dance of their own.

She then asks John Travolta can show her a quick dance move, which evolves into Olivia and John start a little dance of their own. Picture: E! News
Travolta starts doing the side to side dance from ‘You’re The One That I Want’ and Olivia mirrors him, as the pair sway their hips in perfect harmony. Picture: Getty
The pair first met in 1978 when they played young lovers Danny and Sandy in the smash hit movie, Grease. Picture: Alamy

Travolta starts doing the side-to-side dance from ‘You’re The One That I Want’ and Olivia mirrors him, as the pair sway their hips in perfect harmony.

The pair first met in 1978 when they played young lovers Danny and Sandy in the smash hit movie, Grease.

John Travolta spoke about the real-life chemistry he had with Olivia Newton-John in another interview in 2018.

The star's answer was a firm "yes!" when asked if there was sexual tension on set.

“I think you saw that in ‘You’re the One That I Want,'” Travolta said, referring to the highly charged duet Sandy and Danny performed at the end of Grease: “There’s almost resolve [of] that tension right there.”

The Grease co-stars were still very close up until Olivia's death in August 2022, and had even famously reunited in LA in 2002 to sing their classic hit ‘You’re The One That I Want’.

Watch Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta's last interview below:

“I think you saw that in ‘You’re the One That I Want,'” Travolta said, referring to the highly charged duet Sandy and Danny performed at the end of Grease: “There’s almost resolve [of] that tension right there.”. Picture: Alamy
The pair were friends for over 40 years, with John Travolta being a huge support to Olivia Newton-John as she underwent treatment for breast cancer. Picture: Alamy

Travolta was a huge support to Newton-John as she underwent treatment for breast cancer.

Speaking in 2018, Olivia said: “He’s been wonderful. He calls and checks up on me."

“He came to one of my shows — right before this happened, actually, right before my diagnosis.

"I saw him and I was hobbling around the dinner table because I was having trouble sitting down. And he was concerned," adding that he “called her up with some ideas of people to see.”

John Travolta spoke very highly of Olivia: “She’s always been an incredible human being and an inspiration to millions,” he said after her cancer diagnosis.

“I know her so well. If we all put our intentions for her to get through this, she will feel it and it will support her. We love her and she loves us.”

Olivia Newton-John died peacefully at her California ranch, surrounded by family and friends.

John Travolta posted a tribute on social media: "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much.

"We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!

"Your Danny, your John!"

