Dee Dee Warwick: Who was Dionne's sister and Whitney Houston's cousin?

22 December 2022, 14:14

Dee Dee Warwick
Picture: Getty

Dee Dee Warwick has made headlines in recent years in light of allegations related to her cousin Whitney Houston.

Dee Dee Warwick was an American soul singer, and the sister of singer Dionne Warwick.

She had several hits in the US, including the original versions of 'You're No Good' and 'I'm Gonna Make You Love Me', and 'I Want To Be With You'.

By the mid-1970s, the hits had dried up, but she continued to record music, including a few appearances on her sister Dionne's albums.

Who was Dee Dee Warwick related to?

Along with sister Dionne, she was also the niece of soul singer Cissy Houston, and the first cousin of superstar Whitney Houston.

What are the Whitney Houston sexual abuse allegations?

A documentary titled Whitney featured various friends and relations of the late singer Whitney Houston who alleged that Dee Dee molested Whitney as a child.

In the movie, Whitney's longtime assistant Mary Jones told director Kevin Macdonald that the late singer told her that Dee Dee assaulted her at a young age.

Whitney's brother Gary also said he was molested as a child by a famous female family member.

At the time of the alleged abuse, Dee Dee would have been in her late 20s.

When did Dee Dee Warwick pass away?

Dee Dee struggled with drug addictions for many years, and was in failing health for a long period.

Her sister Dionne was with her when she died on October 18, 2008, in a nursing home in Essex County, New Jersey, aged 66.

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

Bobbi Kristina Brown was Whitney Houston's only child

Bobbi Kristina Brown: The tragic story of Whitney Houston's daughter

Whitney Houston

David Bowie and Bing Crosby's duet has been called "one of the most successful duets in Christmas music history". But it nearly didn't happen.

Why David Bowie nearly refused to sing with Bing Crosby on classic Christmas duet

David Bowie

Did you know The Bee Gees starred in a Beatles-inspired musical?

Listen to the Bee Gees’ incredible cover of The Beatles classic for forgotten movie

Bee Gees

The remastered HD video showcases The Bodyguard star's exceptional singing voice she recorded for her studio collection One Wish: The Holiday Album, released in 2003.

Whitney Houston's stripped back 'O Holy Night' is out of this world

Whitney Houston

The Story of... 'Last Christmas' by Wham!

The Story of... 'Last Christmas' by Wham! - as told by Andrew Ridgeley

The Story of...

Meat Loaf, The Queen and Olivia Newton-John died in 2022

Celebrity deaths in 2022: Remembering the stars we lost this year

TV & Film

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother