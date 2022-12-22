Who is Robyn Crawford? Whitney Houston's assistant and former girlfriend speaks of secret relationship

Whitney Houston's biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody features all the important people in her life and career.

Alongside Whitney's mother Cissy and father John, and husband Bobby Brown, it also features her assistant and creative director Robyn Crawford.

Robyn and Whitney kept their relationship secret from the public during the singer's lifetime, but Robyn finally spoke about their life together in 2019.

Who is Robyn Crawford and when did she meet Whitney? Robyn Crawford with her book in 2019. Picture: Getty Robyn Crawford was born in Newark, New Jersey on December 17, 1960. She marked her 62nd birthday in 2022. She had a difficult childhood, and both her mother, Janet Crawford, and her brother, Marty, were diagnosed with HIV. They both died of AIDS-related illnesses in the 1990s. She first met Whitney Houston in 1980, when Crawford was 19 and Houston was 16. The pair were both acting as counsellors at an East Orange summer camp.

What was Robyn and Whitney's relationship? Whitney in 1986. Picture: Getty Whitney and Robyn were long-term friends for years. The pair were rumoured to be in a romantic relationship, but during her lifetime, Whitney always denied it. However, in 2019, Robyn spoke publicly about their relationship in her book, A Song For You. She revealed that after meeting as teenagers, the pair had a sexual relationship that lasted for two years. She wrote: "It wasn't all about our sleeping together. We could trust each other with our secrets, our feelings, and who we were. We were friends, we were lovers. "We were everything to each other. We weren't falling in love. We just were. We had each other. We were one: that's how it felt." She added: “We never talked labels, like lesbian and gay. We just lived our lives, and I hoped it could go on that way forever.”