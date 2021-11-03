Adele announces spectacular An Audience With Adele live UK TV special

3 November 2021, 11:51

Adele announces spectacular An Audience With Adele live UK TV special.
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

Adele has announced a brand new live one-off show titled An Audience With Adele to celebrate her new album 30.

An Audience With Adele is a UK TV special that will see Adele perform live from the London Palladium. Adele is expected to perform some of her greatest hit songs as well as new material from her upcoming album 30.

According to ITV, Adele’s audience will consist of her “own personal heroes and heroines, fellow musicians, artists, actors, sportsmen, sportswomen and more”. Adele’s friends, fans and family will also be in attendance.

An Audience With Adele is set to air on ITV on Sunday November 21, this will be the same week that her 30 album is released.

The TV network also described Adele as a “remarkable artist” and explained that this one-off show would be a “very special event”.

“As one of the world’s most in-demand stars, we are beyond thrilled to bring this one-off night to ITV. Adele is a remarkable artist and this will be a very special event,” Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV said.

Adele will also be hosting a live TV special for her US fans titled Adele: One Night Only. The US special will also feature live performances as well as a sit-down interview with Adele which is conducted by Oprah Winfrey.

Adele: One Night Only will air in the US on Sunday November 14 on CBS.

The tracklist for 30 was also revealed earlier this week - there were no collaborations on the list and there are 12 tracks on Adele’s new album as well as three bonus track on certain deluxe editions.

Some of the song titles include ‘I Drink Wine’ and ‘Love Is A Game’. Her recent number one single ‘Easy On Me’ also appears on the new 30 album.

