Adele shares tracklist for upcoming 30 album, ‘I Drink Wine’ and 'Woman Like Me'

Adele shares tracklist for upcoming 30 album which includes ‘Easy On Me’ and ‘I Drink Wine’. Picture: Twitter and YouTube

By Hannah Lovejoy

Adele has shared the tracklist for her highly-anticipated upcoming studio album 30 which is scheduled for release on November 19.

Adele’s new album 30 will be a follow-up to her hugely popular new single ‘Easy On Me’ that landed at number one on the official UK chart.

The British singer-songwriter has no collaborations on the upcoming 12-track album apart from a credit for the late Erroll Garner on an interlude track.

30’s songs will focus on Adele’s personal life and all that she’s been through since the release of her previous album 25. This includes Adele’s recent divorce as well as raising her young son Angelo.

In an interview published with Adele last month, she described her upcoming 30 album as an album of “self-redemption” and mentioned that she wants people to “hear my side of the story”.

“I feel like this album is self-destruction, then self-reflection and then sort of self-redemption,” Adele explained while speaking with British Vogue.

“But I feel ready. I really want people to hear my side of the story this time.”

One of the songs on the 30 tracklist that has received a lot of hype on social media is the track titled ‘I Drink Wine’.