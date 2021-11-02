Adele shares tracklist for upcoming 30 album, ‘I Drink Wine’ and 'Woman Like Me'

2 November 2021, 13:16

Adele shares tracklist for upcoming 30 album which includes ‘Easy On Me’ and ‘I Drink Wine’
Adele shares tracklist for upcoming 30 album which includes ‘Easy On Me’ and ‘I Drink Wine’. Picture: Twitter and YouTube
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

Adele has shared the tracklist for her highly-anticipated upcoming studio album 30 which is scheduled for release on November 19.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Adele’s new album 30 will be a follow-up to her hugely popular new single ‘Easy On Me’ that landed at number one on the official UK chart.

The British singer-songwriter has no collaborations on the upcoming 12-track album apart from a credit for the late Erroll Garner on an interlude track.

Read more: Adele announces massive BST Hyde Park shows in 2022, and crashes her website with demand

30’s songs will focus on Adele’s personal life and all that she’s been through since the release of her previous album 25. This includes Adele’s recent divorce as well as raising her young son Angelo.

In an interview published with Adele last month, she described her upcoming 30 album as an album of “self-redemption” and mentioned that she wants people to “hear my side of the story”.

“I feel like this album is self-destruction, then self-reflection and then sort of self-redemption,” Adele explained while speaking with British Vogue.

Read more: Adele names Chris Stapleton as the one singer she really wants to duet with

“But I feel ready. I really want people to hear my side of the story this time.”

One of the songs on the 30 tracklist that has received a lot of hype on social media is the track titled ‘I Drink Wine’.

  1. Adele's 30 tracklist:

    1 Strangers by Nature

    2 Easy on Me

    3 My Little Love

    4 Cry Your Heart Out

    5 Oh My God

    6 Can I Get It

    7 I Drink Wine

    8 All Night Parking (Interlude) (with Erroll Garner)

    9 Woman Like Me

    10 Hold On

    11 To Be Loved

    12 Love Is a Game

  2. Bonus Tracks (available on certain versions of the 30 album):

    13. Wild Wild West

    14. Can’t Be Together

    15. Easy On Me (with Chris Stapleton)

More from Adele

See more More from Adele

Adele in 2015

Adele facts: Singer's age, boyfriend, parents, children and net worth revealed
Adele's 10 best songs so far, ranked

Adele's 10 best songs so far, ranked

5 spine-chilling supernatural stories from music legends to give you a fright this Halloween

5 spine-chilling supernatural stories from music legends to give you a fright this Halloween

Features

Adele announces BST Hyde Park shows

Adele announces massive BST Hyde Park shows in 2022, and crashes her website with demand
Adele wants to duet with Chris Stapleton

Adele names Chris Stapleton as the one singer she really wants to duet with
Adele's most treasured worldly possession is a framed piece of Céline Dion's used chewing gum?

Adele says piece of Céline Dion's used chewing gum is her "proudest possession"
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Phil Collins

When Phil Collins produced Frida's solo album at the height of ABBA's turmoil in 1982

ABBA

Choose your favourite songs and we'll guess the decade you were born

QUIZ: Make your perfect playlist and we'll guess your age

Quizzes

Michael Jackson's son Bigi appears in very rare interview as he follows father's footsteps into charity work

Michael Jackson's son Bigi appears in very rare interview as he follows father's footsteps into charity work

Michael Jackson

Prince Live On Stage in 1986

Prince facts: Iconic singer's career, real name, height, girlfriends and death explained

Prince

Jon Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams forced to cancel performances after testing positive for COVID-19

Jon Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams forced to cancel performances after testing positive for COVID-19

Music