Adele emotionally opens up about reconciling with dad just days before his death this year

15 November 2021, 13:03

By Tom Eames

Adele spoke about the heartbreak of how her father abandoned her at age three, and how she reconciled with him shortly before his death, during an interview with Oprah Winfrey as part of her two-hour CBS special 'Adele One Night Only.'

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Adele opened up to Oprah about how she finally got some closure after meeting with her estranged father, Mark Evans, in Wales, before he died in May 2021 from bowel cancer.

"My dad's absolute lack of presence and effort... But I finally understood that it was the alcohol... It took my dad from me," she said while tearing up.

Adele facts: Singer's age, boyfriend, parents, children and net worth revealed

Adele explained to Oprah that her father's absence when she was a child had influenced how she dealt with relationships as a grown-up, and she ended up hurting her partners as a defence mechanism to avoid being hurt herself.

"I hurt the first, not in a malicious way, but protect herself," she said. 

The singer also spoke about her divorce and how she felt "embarrassed" that her relationship with ex-husband Simon Konecki had failed, just like her parents.

Adele opens up about her father's death
Adele opens up about her father's death. Picture: CBS

"I take marriage very seriously and it seems like I don't... That's what it should be. When we have kids, we stay together, and I tried. I was so disappointed for my son, I was so disappointed for myself," she said. "Nothing as scary as what I've been through in the past two years behind closed doors."

When Oprah mentioned Adele's "interesting relationship" with alcohol, the singer said her father's death had made an impact in her lifestyle to this day.

"It [Alcohol] took my dad from me," Adele said. "Once I realised I had to do a lot to work on myself, I stopped drinking and started working out a lot."

Adele's estranged father, Mark Evans, died in May at the age of 57 after a long battle with bowel cancer. 

The singer said she met up with her father in Wales shortly before his death, and got closure after her difficult childhood without him.

“I felt that huge gaping hole filled,” Adele said of the conversation she had with her father. “We forgave each other. We found our peace together, and then I played the album to him on Zoom.”

Evans and his daughter fell out in 2011 when Evans - who walked out on the singer's family when she was a child - claimed in an interview that she struggled to find love due to her abandonment issues.

Evans also admitted that he was a "rotten father" to his daughter when she was growing up, blaming his alcoholism - which he said was triggered by the collapse of his relationship with Adele's mother, Penny Adkins.

He walked out of the home when his daughter was three, leaving her mother to raise her as a single parent.

Read more: Adele shares the blooper reel from 'Easy On Me' video shoot: watch here

He said at the time: "I was putting away two litres of vodka and seven or eight pints of Stella every day. I drank like that for three years. God only knows how I survived it."

Adele also performed several tracks from her long-awaited new album 30 in the special, including new songs 'I Drink Wine' and 'Love is a Game'.

While Adele’s U.S. special aired over the weekend, the UK can expect their own live special this weekend. An Audience With Adele will air on ITV on November 21.

More from Adele

See more More from Adele

Adele in 2015

Adele facts: Singer's age, boyfriend, parents, children and net worth revealed
Adele's 10 best songs so far, ranked

Adele's 10 best songs so far, ranked

Adele debuts new 30 tracks during live TV special including ‘I Drink Wine’ and ‘Love Is A Game’

Adele debuts new 30 album tracks during live TV special including ‘I Drink Wine’ and ‘Love Is A Game’
Adele has both a US and a UK TV special due to air in the coming weeks.

Watch the first-look trailers for Adele's US TV special: ‘Adele: One Night Only’
"It's all smoke and mirrors!"

Adele shares the blooper reel from 'Easy On Me' video shoot: watch here
Adele announces spectacular An Audience With Adele live UK TV special

Adele announces spectacular An Audience With Adele live UK TV special
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Peter Freestone speaks about the twelve years he spent as Freddie Mercury's close friend and assistant from 1980 to the star's death in November 1991.

Freddie Mercury's death: Longtime assistant shares beautiful untold stories of the star's final days

Music

Freddie Mercury

Watch the heartbreaking final video footage of Freddie Mercury

Queen

He's hot just like an oven, and he needs some lovin'.

The Story of... 'Sexual Healing' by Marvin Gaye

The Story of...

Rod Stewart shares rare picture with young sons and gives surprise performance at a charity event

Rod Stewart shares cute rare picture with youngest sons and gives surprise performance at charity event

Rod Stewart

Smooth's Famous Firsts: Westlife

Smooth's Famous Firsts Podcast: Westlife on boyband rivalries and being managed by Simon Cowell

Westlife