Adele's estranged father Mark Evans has died, aged 57

Adele's father has passed away at the age of 57 after a battle with cancer.

Adele was estranged from her father, Mark Evans, who had left her mother Penny when the singer was only three years old.

A source told The Sun: “Mark’s family are of course very upset by his passing. He always hoped things would work out with Adele, but it remained acrimonious to the end.

“He made a few attempts to make things right, but clearly it had been too long.”

It was revealed back in 2013 that he had been diagnosed with bowel cancer. At the time that he left his family, he had been struggling with alcoholism.

Adele, now aged 33, has spoken about the strained relationship with her father in the past.

She once said: "I don’t hate him — he’s my dad."

In a previous interview with The Sun, Evans admitted: "I was a rotten father at a time when she really needed me.

"I was putting away two litres of vodka and seven or eight pints of Stella every day. I drank like that for three years. God only knows how I survived it."

He added: "I was deeply ashamed of what I’d become and I knew the kindest thing I could do for Adele was to make sure she never saw me in that state."