Does Rami Malek sing in Bohemian Rhapsody? The Freddie Mercury vocals explained

17 February 2022, 12:25 | Updated: 17 February 2022, 12:29

By Tom Eames

It's rather complicated...

It's been a few years since the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody was released, and one thing that we can all agree on is actor Rami Malek's portrayal of the late singer was fantastic.

However, what's not so clear is whether we're hearing Rami or Freddie's vocals in the film.

Rami himself has revealed that he is lip-syncing, but it's not just Freddie's voice that we hear.

"It is an amalgamation of a few voices," he told the Metro US. "But predominantly it is my hope and the hope of everyone that we will hear as much Freddie as possible. I think that is the goal for all of us."

The New York Times also reported that Rami's voice is mixed in with Marc Matel, a Canadian singer who is known as one of the best Freddie soundalikes around.

However, the soundtrack for the film is 100% Queen. This includes their iconic Live Aid 1985 performance with all five of the songs 'Bohemian Rhapsody', 'Hammer to Fall', 'Crazy Little Thing Called Love', 'We Will Rock You' and 'We Are the Champions'.

